The Cape Ann Big Band swings into the holidays, Christmas traditions, and candy creations

On Monday, Dec. 19, Abbot Public Library in Marblehead is partnering with the Tewksbury Public Library to offer a virtual discussion about the evolution of favorite Christmas traditions from ancient through modern times. The event will be led by Brian Earl, the author and podcaster of “Christmas Past.” Those looking to attend the free Zoom event must register ahead of time. For more information, go to abbot library.org .

Get into that holiday swing with the Cape Ann Big Band during a performance at the Gloucester Meetinghouse Dec. 18. The show starts at 7 p.m. and includes golden-era swing classics and holiday tunes, with the band joined by a cohort of guest vocalists. The evening will also feature a recitation of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa Claus. General admission tickets are $25, students $5, children 12 and under free. Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at 10 Church St. For more information, go to gloucestermeetinghouse.org .

Stoneham Central Middle School science, technology, engineering, and math (or STEM) teacher Ashley Puopolo was selected as November’s Boston Bruins Teacher of the Month as part of the National Hockey League’s Future Goals program, according to a press release. The program uses hockey to help students develop STEM skills via online programming, the release said. Puopolo was selected because she used the EVERFI Hockey Scholars Program, a free online course that teaches math and science by leveraging interactive gameplay and hockey to illustrate concepts.

“Our Story Continues...”, a documentary telling the story of Weymouth, the second oldest settlement in Massachusetts, premieres Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. The film was produced in celebration of the town’s 400th anniversary. It focuses on the history of the town, which was originally settled as the Wessagusset Colony, its community, and events that have taken place in the last several years. The documentary will be screened for free at Weymouth Middle School Chapman Campus, at 1051 Commercial St. For more information, go to weymouth400.org.

The Waterworks Museum in Newton is hosting “drop-in candy engineering activities” Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for children age 4 and older to design candy mazes and other structures using spice drops. Although the program is free, a $5 donation is suggested. To monitor capacity of the events, located at 2450 Beacon St., attendees should register online by visiting eventbrite.com.

