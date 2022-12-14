Concord man charged with threatening school superintendent

A Concord parent is under house arrest after being charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, according to court records and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

John Grace, 53, was arraigned Tuesday in Concord District Court on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target, the district attorney’s office said.

At a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, he was put on house arrest in the custody of his wife and was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, according to court documents.