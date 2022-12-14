Concord man charged with threatening school superintendent

A Concord parent is under house arrest after being charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, according to court records and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
John Grace, 53, was arraigned Tuesday in Concord District Court on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target, the district attorney’s office said.
At a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, he was put on house arrest in the custody of his wife and was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, according to court documents.
Grace is accused of making threats against Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter after he called the school to request a meeting with her and was denied, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Higgins.
Higgins said his client is innocent and denies making any threats.
The Concord-Carlisle Regional School District declined to comment Wednesday. The Concord Police Department referred questions to the district attorney’s office.
Grace was ordered to stay away from Hunter and Concord Public Schools and not have any guns or dangerous weapons, according to court records. He was also ordered not to consume alcohol and to undergo mental health and substance use evaluations, according to the records.
A status hearing is scheduled for Thursday and a probable cause hearing is set for Jan. 9, according to court records.
