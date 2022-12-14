Drought in Northeast, Cape Cod regions of Mass. worsen; state officials encourage residents to save water

On Monday, Mass. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared the drought statuses of the Northeast and Cape Cod regions in the state to be a “Significant Drought,” after November’s previous declaration of a “Mild Drought,” according to a statement.

After a sweltering, dry summer, and a slowly-improving fall, the drought status in regions of Massachusetts has worsened again due to below-normal rainfall in November, state officials said.

Historically, regions in Massachusetts have been “colder and wetter” than what’s happening this year, authorities said. Rainfall in Massachusetts has ranged from 0 to 3 inches below normal, with the northeastern area’s rainfall ranging 2 to 3 inches below normal, the statement said.

From Nov. 12 to Monday, over a 30-day period, the state saw 3 to 4 inches of rain in Essex, Middlesex, and Suffolk Counties, while Barnstable County saw 5 to 7 inches, and the rest of Massachusetts saw 4 to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Although rainfall is sparse, precipitation makes up just a small portion of the overall drought issue, according to NWS Boston meteorologist Bill Simpson.

“It’s groundwater availability, water usage, a lot of different factors,” Simpson said in a phone interview.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said it is continuing to stress the importance of conserving water by means of fixing leaks, considering water use habits, and changing out older fixtures and appliances to save resources.

The height of this year’s drought conditions was declared Aug. 9, when four regions — the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeast, and Southeast regions — were in “Critical Drought” status.

No region in Massachusetts was spared. The Cape Cod region was in “Significant Drought” status, and the Western and Islands regions were in “Mild Drought” status at the time.

As the Northeast and Cape Cod regions were bumped back up to “Significant Drought” status Monday, state officials plan to bring together a committee to complete assessments and reach out to affected cities and towns, according to the Mass. Drought Management Plan.

Some communities still have watering restrictions in place, the statement said. Monday’s declaration will remain in effect until January, when another will be released.

