Fatal crash in Stoughton under investigation

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 14, 2022, 17 minutes ago

A person was killed in a crash overnight in Stoughton, officials said.

The crash happened on Sumner Street near the intersection with Ryan Road, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

“While the investigation is in its very early stages, the scene involves a single car off the road, including impact with a guard rail,” Morrissey’s office said in a statement. “The driver, whose identity has not yet been fully confirmed, was declared dead at the scene.”

Stoughton police and State Police are working with the district attorney office’s motor vehicle homicide-major crash unit to investigate the crash.

As of Wednesday morning, the roadway had reopened to traffic, officials said.

