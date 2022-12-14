Father accused of bribing former Harvard fencing coach frequently loaned thousands to friends

Jie “Jack” Zhao, a wealthy Maryland businessman accused of making payments totaling $1.5 million to cover Brand’s mortgage, utilities, car, and other debts — and even buying his house for nearly twice its worth — had a reputation for being overly generous to his friends, according to Zhao’s longtime friend and former business partner.

A parade of witnesses testified for the defense Wednesday in the federal trial of former Harvard University fencing coach Peter Brand and a father accused of paying him bribes to recruit his two sons, bolstering defense claims that the payments were loans and the students were admitted to the Ivy League school on their own merit.

“He’s not like a real businessman sometimes,” Tony Wei, of Bethesda, Maryland, told jurors during the second week of testimony in the bribery trial of Zhao and Brand in US District Court in Boston.

Wei testified that Zhao loaned him $500,000 for his business in 2001 even though they’d only known each other for about six months and wasn’t going to charge interest until Wei insisted on it. He said he repaid the money within several months.

A decade later, according to Wei, Zhao told him he had loaned $100,000 to a tennis coach seeking to open a tennis facility and asked him to loan the man $30,000.

“He never expected him to pay it back,” Wei said. “The coach made a lot of profit from that. I kept asking, ‘Why? Why? This is (expletive deleted.)”

In 2003, Wei and Zhao cofounded iTalk Global Communications Inc., a telecommunications business focused on connecting China and the United States. He and his partners sold their majority stake in the company for $80 million in 2012.

Brand, 69, of Cambridge, and Zhao, 63, each face one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and honest services wire fraud — essentially an allegation that Harvard was defrauded and deprived of Brand’s honest services.

Prosecutors allege Zhao made payments to Brand in exchange for his promise to help his sons get accepted to Harvard in 2014 and 2017 as fencing recruits.

But defense lawyers said in opening statements that Zhao’s sons were outstanding athletes and students who fenced at Harvard for four years and graduated with honors. They said the payments were loans from one friend to another and Brand repaid the money last year.

A 2019 Globe article exposing Zhao’s purchase of Brand’s Needham home at the same time his younger son was being recruited by the coach triggered the federal investigation that led to their indictments.

Brand was fired from Harvard in 2019 for violating its conflict of interest policy.

Harvard fencing coach Daria Schneider, who was hired to succeed Brand, testified Wednesday that she coached Zhao’s younger son, Edward, for two years and described him as “a very hard worker” and supportive teammate who was qualified to be on the team.

Another defense witness, Lawrence Cetrulo, a Boston attorney and Harvard alumni who chairs a fundraising group that raises money for its fencing program, testified about the role fundraising plays in admissions and got into a heated exchange with a prosecutor during cross-examination.

“You’re not actually a Harvard employee,” said Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank, who asked Cetrulo if he was aware that Harvard had issued a statement moments earlier refuting some of his testimony.

After the defense objected, the lawyers huddled briefly with US District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. at sidebar. Afterward, Frank confronted Cetrulo about whether he had sworn at him under his breath.

“Did you call an Assistant US Attorney an (expletive)?” Frank asked.

“No,” Cetrulo said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.