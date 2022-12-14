Governor Baker signs executive order establishing cybersecurity threat response team

“State governments and other organizations across the country are increasingly being targeted by bad actors aiming to disrupt operations and compromise information systems,” Baker said in the statement.

Baker’s order establishes the Massachusetts Cyber Incident Response Team, or MA-CIRT, helmed by Curt Wood, the state’s secretary of technology services and security, the governor’s office said in a statement. The group’s mission is to bolster the state’s ability to “prepare for, respond to, mitigate against and recover from” significant cybersecurity threats, the statement said.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday signed an executive order establishing a panel to beef up the state’s cybersecurity capability, officials said.

The governor said the order will “further strengthen the Commonwealth’s policies, procedures and resources required to prevent potential threats and appropriately respond to attacks on government infrastructure and services.”

As state governments grow their digital footprints and move more services online, Baker continued, “it’s critical that we make the necessary investments to protect this critical technology infrastructure from acts of terrorism and criminal, organized crime and gang activity.”

Baker’s office said the panel will include cybersecurity experts from across state government, including representatives from the Commonwealth Security Operations Center, Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Commonwealth Fusion Center, State Police Cyber Crime Unit, Massachusetts National Guard, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The order, officials said, requires MA-CIRT to review the state’s cybersecurity threat information and vulnerabilities to make recommendations and craft appropriate policies to manage the risk associated with a cyber attack, among other tasks.

“With my background in public safety, I know the importance that leadership buy-in plays in swift, organized and effective response to an external threat,” Wood said in the statement. “The Baker-Polito Administration is once again leading from the front on government cybersecurity and I thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor [Karyn] Polito and my fellow leaders in cybersecurity and public safety for their partnership on the issuance of this critical executive order that will serve the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Polito, in the statement from Baker’s office, stressed that cyber attacks are a concerning threat to state residents.

“Cybersecurity attacks threaten Commonwealth technology networks and the continuity of essential government services we provide to the constituents we serve,” Polito said. “With the establishment of MA-CIRT, the Baker-Polito Administration continues to invest and prioritize the delivery of effective and reliable government services to the people of the Commonwealth.”

