Governor’s Council votes to commute life sentence of Ramadan Shabazz, convicted murderer who’s served 51 years

Shabazz’s lawyer, Mia Teitelbaum, said the thrill her client felt about the unanimous vote was underscored by the sorrow and remorse he carries for the lives he took.

In an unanimous vote, the Governor’s Council on Wednesday agreed to commute a convicted murderer’s life sentence making him eligible for release after 51 years behind bars for killing two security guards during a robbery at a Dorchester store.

“Before anything, he wants to express how truly sorry he is for the pain and suffering he caused the families of Calvin Thorne and Harry Jeffreys,” Teitelbaum said. “He is deeply grateful to the Advisory Board of Pardons, Governor Baker, and to the council for this second chance, and for the opportunity to continue to try to make amends as best he can and honor the lives of Calvin Thorne and Harry Jeffreys by giving back to the community and helping others.”

Shabazz’s case now returns to the state’s Parole Board — which already unanimously recommended in October reducing his convictions from first-degree murder to second-degree murder — to decide whether to actually release him.

Shabazz is now the third person to receive a commuted sentence under Governor Charlie Baker.

During a three-hour hearing a day earlier, Shabazz expressed contrition and graciousness.

“I can never take back my actions on that day, Aug. 14, 1971, no matter how much I’d like to, but today, I try to use my life to make amends and make the world a better place,” said Shabazz, who has dedicated his decades behind bars to betterment, education, and mentoring.

While in prison, Shabazz earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boston University, participated in 54 programs, and tutored other inmates.

Shabazz told councilors how he was drafted into the US Army, went to Vietnam as a young, scared man, and became addicted to heroin and LSD during his month there. He returned with PTSD but didn’t know it for many years, Shabazz said.

Shabazz told councilors he took part in the robbery of Freedom Foods Supermarket so he could get money to buy drugs.

On that day, Shabazz and another man, Raymond White, shot the two guards as the guards transferred money from the trunk of a car to the store. Shabazz and White made off with more than $20,000. The guards died at the hospital.

“I am deeply, deeply sorry, from the bottom of my heart for causing both families ... so much pain and grief for my selfishness,” Shabazz said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Teitelbaum said her client looked forward to moving forward in life.

“Mr. Shabazz appreciates the tremendous responsibility of demonstrating to you that he’s worthy of commutation, and he does not shy from that responsibility, he embraces it with grace and humility as he has every challenge he faced during his more than half -entury of incarceration,” Teitelbaum said.

Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney said she was amazed by Shabazz.

“You’re the real thing,” she said. “You’ve helped a lot of people. You have my support.”

Councilor Robert Jubinville said he was impressed by Shabazz’s accomplishments and accepted his apology to the victims’ families.

“I think what you did in prison was pretty remarkable,” Jubinville said. “I don’t know how you did it.”

“Hope is all we have in prison,” Shabazz replied.

Councilor Christopher Iannella Jr. urged Shabazz to make the most of his new lease on life.

“Don’t let us down,” Iannella said. “Don’t let your lawyer down. Don’t let the victims’ families down. You owe it to yourself and to your family and your friends. I hope you go and do the right thing. I wish you the best.”

Shabazz said the council had his word.

“My heart says this: I will never let anyone down for helping me, and my family, and my supporters, reduce my sentence to second degree. I will not let anyone down, and that’s from here,” Shabazz said as he tapped his heart.

A jury convicted Shabazz after just three hours of deliberation, and he was sentenced to death. The Supreme Judicial Court vacated his death sentence in 1976, and it was reduced to life without parole.

Massachusetts governors have been notoriously reluctant to grant clemency for crimes, a sensitive topic in state politics since convicted murderer Willie Horton raped a woman while out of prison on a weekend furlough in 1987. The case shadowed then-Governor Michael Dukakis’s failed 1988 presidential campaign.

But Baker, after issuing new executive clemency guidelines in 2020, this year put forward commutations for two longtime prisoners, and recommended full pardons for four others convicted of crimes.





