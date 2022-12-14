Man rescued by Boston police from 12th floor window due in court

A 37-year-old Boston man who was rescued by Boston police as he dangled from a 12th-floor window of a South End high-rise on Sunday after police found the body of a man inside the apartment is due in court Wednesday, officials said.

Michael Perry is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, pending autopsy findings by the state medical examiner’s office and an investigation by Boston police homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, officials said.

Perry was allegedly found inside an apartment at 35 Northampton St. shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday when officers were asked to conduct a well-being check at the residence, police said. Officers forced their way inside after getting no response to knocks and shouts to be allowed in, police said.