Man wanted in 1991 Attleboro arrested on a shrimp farm in Guatemala, officials say

Attleboro Police and State Police with the Bristol district attorney’s office identified Garcia, then 19, as a suspect a short time after the homicide and obtained a warrant for his arrest, but he immediately fled and could not be located, State Police said.

Mario R. Garcia, 50, is accused of stabbing and killing Ismael Recinos-Garcia during a fight near the intersection of Dean and Bank streets in Attleboro on Nov. 16, 1991.

A man wanted for a murder in Attleboro more than 30 years ago was arrested Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm where he was living under an alias, State Police said.

State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason praised the collaborative work of investigators from local, state, and federal agencies to capture Garcia after so many years.

“The fact that we were able to reach into Guatemala to hold accountable someone who committed a homicide in Massachusetts is a result of both tenacious police work and the value of our relationships with local, federal and international partners,” Mason said in a statement.

In 2014, investigators uncovered information that Garcia had likely fled to a remote area of his native Guatemala, State Police said. He was added to the State Police’s most-wanted list for violent fugitives last year.

Earlier this year, investigators turned their focus to Iztapa, Guatemala, after learning that Garcia might be working on a shrimp farm there. The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section identified a specific shrimp farm and passed the information to the US Marshals Service, which then coordinated a team to investigate and apprehend Garcia in Guatemala, State Police said.

Once federal authorities confirmed Garcia’s location and determined he was using an alias, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III worked with the US Department of Justice to obtain a provisional warrant for Garcia’s arrest, State Police said.

Garcia allegedly attempted to evade authorities again Wednesday morning, jumping into a body of water at the shrimp farm before he was arrested , State Police said.

Federal and local authorities will coordinate with Guatemalan authorities for Garcia’s extradition to the US to face prosecution for Recinos-Garcia’s murder, State Police said.

