Mayor Wu reappoints two school committee members

“I’m proud to reappoint Chairperson Jeri Robinson and Quoc Tran back to the Boston School Committee, to continue the groundwork we’ve started to enhance the learning experience and school infrastructure for our children and families,” Wu said in a statement. “Both Jeri and Quoc are champions for all our students and school staff, and they’re committed to digging in and making the systemic changes our communities need. I want to thank them both for their leadership and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday reappointed Jeri Robinson and Quoc Tran to the Boston School Committee for another four years.

Advertisement

The terms for the pair were due to expire next month.

Boston is the only city in the state that does not elect its School Committee. The mayor currently appoints all seven members of the School Committee from a group of candidates recommended by a nominating panel. Last year, voters overwhelmingly supported moving away from a mayoral appointed committee to an elected school governing body but so far there has been little movement among city leaders towards a transition.

Robinson was first appointed to the committee in 2014 and was elected as its chairperson in 2021. Now retired, she served as the vice president of early childhood initiatives at the Boston Children’s museum and spent over 40 years teaching in early childhood and museum education. Robinson also graduated from Girls Latin School, which is now known as Boston Latin Academy.

“I’m honored to continue my life’s work of preparing children for a bright future,” Robinson said in a statement. “Boston Public Schools has entered a new era, and I’m excited as ever to work alongside my fellow Committee members and BPS administration to deliver the world-class education students, staff and families deserve.”

Tran, who is a parent of four BPS graduates, was first appointed to the committee in 2019. Prior to becoming a member on the committee, he was the executive director of the Vietnamese American Civic Association and served as secretariat director of the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

He also spent six years as a high school teacher in BPS.

“The experience I gained as a Boston Public Schools parent and teacher helped me serve effectively in my first term,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry on building a system that will nurture the next generation of City leaders and workers alike.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.