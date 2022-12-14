McKee should appoint Helena Foulkes head of the Board of Education

She lost by 3 percentage points to incumbent Governor Dan McKee, and the former CVS executive told my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick that she’s still looking for ways to stay involved in Rhode Island as she mulls her political future.

The pledge was a tad gimmicky – scores tend to rise as students become more familiar with the tests they’re taking – but the intent was clear: Foulkes, the only Democrat in the race who spent any time at all talking about education in a substantive way, wasn’t going to forget about schools if she got elected.

On the campaign trail earlier this year, Helena Foulkes regularly promised that if she won the Rhode Island governor’s race, she wouldn’t seek reelection if student test scores didn’t return to their pre-pandemic levels during her first term.

How about the most important part-time job in state government?

Head of the state Board of Education.

The role has been open since Barbara Cottam left in October to join Gina Raimondo and Team Rhode Island at the US Department of Commerce, and now McKee has a big decision to make.

And Foulkes is interested in the gig.

“I’d be honored to serve … either as the chair of the Board of Education or in another capacity to help the state,” she told me in an e-mail. “This is a great place and we all need to pull together to live up to our collective potential.”

McKee and Foulkes didn’t exactly hit it off during the campaign – she painted him as corrupt and incompetent; he made CVS sound like a pill mill – but she endorsed him after the primary. They’re probably never going to hang out at the University Club together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t work together.

This could be a win-win for the former rivals.

For Foulkes, this is a chance to show that she is serious about improving the entire education system in Rhode Island – not just when she’s running for something.

She’d be a credible leader to bring much-needed oversight to the state takeover of Providence schools, and she has the interest and intellectual capacity to work with cities and towns as they implement universal pre-kindergarten and work with Postsecondary Education Commissioner Shannon Gilkey and Rhode Island College President Jack Warner as they finally begin to right the ship at RIC.

For McKee, it would prove that he’s willing to look for talent beyond the yes-people that he’s surrounded himself with since becoming governor. Many of those people are reliable allies, but he could use someone close to his administration who can improve upon his ideas, and who will push back when that’s needed, too (see municipal learning centers).

Foulkes would be particularly helpful as the state prepares another contract negotiation with the Providence Teachers Union. She’s level-headed enough to know that the all-charter system proposed by Mayor Jorge Elorza is a non-starter, but she and McKee both know that someone needs to stand up to the union and implement an agreement that actually moves the needle for students. For starters, that means a longer school day and school year.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that Foulkes clearly wants to run for governor in four years, and McKee will be eligible for another term. Why would he want to raise the profile of someone who could be a future rival and who he’s already beaten?

Because if he does a good job over the next four years, there will be no room for Foulkes to take on an incumbent Democratic governor. She’d have virtually no support from unions or progressives, and would likely have very little chance of winning a primary in that scenario.

Of course, if McKee falls apart over the next four years, there will be a clear opening for Foulkes. She might face criticism for working with McKee, but that wouldn’t stop people from being willing to consider her for the top job. Besides, if she donated to Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell, she can at least work with McKee.

For now, Foulkes is taking on the role of executive chair of Follett Corp., an Illinois-based company that owns one-third of college bookstores in the country.

“So I will be spending probably three days a week on my private sector responsibilities and a couple of days a week on giving back,” Foulkes told Fitzpatrick. “I definitely am open to serving, if I can, in a role where it can have an impact on education. The other thing for me is leveraging the network that I have nationally to bring insights and resources to Rhode Island.”

The obvious role is staring everyone in the face.

Dan McGowan