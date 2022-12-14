Methuen man, 26, sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for bank heist

Caio Costa, 27, received his sentence during a hearing in US District Court in Boston, where he previously pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said.

A Methuen man was sentenced Tuesday to seven and 1/2 years in federal prison for robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint in 2020, stealing more than $7,000, officials said.

Prosecutors said Costa robbed the Salem Five Bank location in Tewksbury on Sept. 25, 2020, when he entered the business wearing a motorcycle helmet and armed with a loaded revolver. Costa brandished the gun and fled the bank with roughly $7,280, officials said.

Advertisement

He then led police on a high-speed chase that topped out at 100 mph, crashing his motorcycle in Lawrence.

Costa ran from the crash scene but was arrested the next day at a Salem, N.H., motel with a “large sum of cash” in his possession, prosecutors said. In an interview with investigators, Costa admitted to the robbery and to “committing other armed bank robberies” between August and September 2020, prosecutors said. He wasn’t charged federally with those crimes.

“He also directed law enforcement to a dumpster where a loaded black revolver, black gloves, a black backpack, and other items of clothing used during the robbery were recovered,” Rollins’s office said.

Costa’s lawyer, Jeffrey Miller, had sought an slightly shorter sentence of seven years for his client, according to court records.

“Mr. Costa acknowledges his actions in robbing the bank(s) were serious crimes,” Miller wrote in a filing. “Upon reflection, he recognizes the potential that the crime could have produced much worse results. Mr. Costa is mortified and embarrassed by his conduct.”

Advertisement

Miller included letters from several of Costa’s friends and relatives attesting to his work ethic and kindness and said the robbery was “completely out of character.”

“There are bad people who do bad things and good people that do a bad thing,” Miller wrote. “Caio Costa is a good person who made some bad decisions.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.