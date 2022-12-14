Opioid-related deaths declined slightly in the first nine months of this year

The devastating toll of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts may have started to abate this year, after reaching an all-time high in 2021, according to new data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The twice-yearly report, released Wednesday, shows mortality dropped by 1.5 percent in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

An estimated 1,696 opioid-related overdose deaths occurred from January through September, about 25 fewer than in the first nine months of 2021.