Opioid-related deaths declined slightly in the first nine months of this year

The devastating toll of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts may have started to abate this year, after reaching an all-time high in 2021, according to new data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The twice-yearly report, released Wednesday, shows mortality dropped by 1.5 percent in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
An estimated 1,696 opioid-related overdose deaths occurred from January through September, about 25 fewer than in the first nine months of 2021.
In 2021, there were 2,301 opioid-related deaths, a 9.4 percent increase over the previous year and the highest number ever reported. The number of people dying from opioid overdoses has topped 2,000 every year since 2016.
A key factor has been the widespread contamination of street drugs with illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic detected in nearly every opioid-related fatal overdose in the first half of this year.
In a statement, Governor Charlie Baker said he was “proud” of the state’s efforts to combat addiction.
“Since taking office in 2015, our administration made the opioid epidemic an urgent priority, signing two landmark laws to strengthen and expand efforts addressing this public health crisis and working with the Legislature to exponentially increase funding to support prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery services in the Commonwealth,” Baker said.
