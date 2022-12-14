Pilgrim Society celebrates Forefathers’ Day with votes and vibes

The Pilgrim Society, the history-minded local organization that founded Pilgrim Hall Museum in 1824, will celebrate Forefathers’ Day by electing new members to its governing board of trustees on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, at the museum. It will also host an “evening gala” dinner celebration at Pilgrim Hall, America’s oldest continuously operating public museum, the same evening.

It’s Forefathers’ Day this week in Plymouth, the anniversary of the date, Dec. 21, 1620, when the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked, as tradition has it, at Plymouth Rock. Public recognition of the date in Plymouth goes back to 1769, in the pre-revolutionary colony of Massachusetts.

“Museum members attend the morning business meeting,” museum director Donna Curtin said, “but anyone can reserve a ticket to attend the evening gala.”

Curtin described the gala as “a festive evening of cocktails, hearty New England grazing board, homemade succotash, cash bar, and scrumptious dessert.”

Plymouth artist Elizabeth Creeden and other members on the Plymouth Tapestry project will also make a presentation about the multi-year project to commemorate the 400th year of the Plymouth’s colony’s founding in hand-crafted needlework. The “heroically scaled embroidery” is an ongoing project of Wellingsly Studio in Plymouth and a dedicated team of local volunteers.

The museum describes the work as “a visual exploration of history, memory, and culture [that] illustrates the experiences of the Wampanoag people who inhabited the region for thousands of years” and the Pilgrim settlers. The tapestry will consist of 20 6-foot-long panels narrating through imagery and text … the events that shaped the colony’s beginnings.”

Tickets for the gala are $35 and include a complimentary cocktail. You can buy tickets through the website, pilgrimhall.org. For more information, call 508-746-1620 ext. 7 or e-mail membership@pilgrimhall.org.

At the society’s annual meeting Wednesday morning, two new nominees — Jennifer Harris, the former director of the town’s public library, and Kathleen Babini, former social studies coordinator for the Plymouth schools — are being proposed for election to the group’s board of trustees. President Peter Brown and first vice-president Judith Fosdick are candidates for re-election.

In addition to founding and operating Pilgrim Hall Museum in its historic 19th century building at 75 Court St., the society also preserved Cole’s Hill and Plymouth Rock before donating those historic sites to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The state administers these waterfront sites as Pilgrim Memorial State Park.

Regional holiday season programming also continues this week as the Brockton Symphony Orchestra performs its “Holiday Pops” concert on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., at the Oliver Ames High School, 100 Lothrop St., North Easton.

Concert conductor Philip Sanborn “has chosen your festive seasonal favorites, along with exciting soloists, sing-alongs, and fun surprises,” according to the Brockton orchestra. Guest artists featured for the holiday concert include Marcus Monteiro, who plays alto saxophone; the Brockton-based Jubilate Chorale; and the Plouffe Academy middle school chorus.

Sanborn is the music director of the Tri-County Symphonic Band, representing Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, and a trombonist and euphonium player who has performed in Boston’s Symphony Hall and New York’s Lincoln Center.

Sanborn said he “will lead the orchestra in selections from around the globe with contributions from composers as varied as the sensational Finnish composer Ilari Hylkilä to the music of the prominent African-American jazz composers Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Duke Ellington.”

Program highlights include “Taiga” (snow forest), Monteiro’s performance on alto saxophone of excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria in D Major, and Brockton resident Willie Wilson Jr.’s reading of the nostalgic holiday poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The Jubilate Chorale will perform Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “The Polar Express Concert Suite” and other selections; and the Plouffe Chorus will perform “It Feels New (A Winter Song).”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and free for students with an ID and children age 18 and under. They’re available at brocktonsymphony.org Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

In other public program opportunities this month, Hingham Public Library is displaying work by artist Jody Regan. Titled “Drawn Out,” the show chronicles the artist’s ongoing five-year journey of drawing or painting every day since October 2017. On display are both watercolor and ink paintings. Sponsored by the North River Arts Society, the show continues through Jan. 5.

Milton Public Library is showing “Voices: Two Exhibits that Raise the Voices of Milton Residents” in its Wotiz Gallery on the first floor through Dec. 29. The exhibits address the topics “What does teen mental health look like in Milton?” and “The Opioid Project: Changing Perceptions through Art and Storytelling.”

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.