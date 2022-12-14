Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s next act

Elorza will teach property law to first-year students, according to Gregory Bowman, the dean of the law school.

The term-limited Democrat is planning to return to teaching part-time at Roger Williams University School of Law (he’s been on unpaid leave there throughout his eight years as mayor) beginning next semester.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has less than three weeks left in office, but he’s already got a new job lined up.

Elorza is also going to assist the law school with its strategic planning to establish a clinic focused on affordable housing. That school’s broader strategic plan also includes establishing a hybrid online program for students to earn their law degree, a race and law institute, and a clinic on green energy.

Reached Wednesday, Elorza said he’s looking forward to returning to teaching, but he’s also exploring other opportunities in the private sector.

And then there’s his campaign account: He’s leaving office with $975,000 in the bank, so he’ll have a head start on almost everyone if he ever wants to run for office again.

