‘Reasonable, measured’: Judge clears way for R.I. law banning large-capacity gun magazines to take effect

As he concluded in his denial of the restraining order, McConnell wrote about the devastation caused by mass shooters and that they are not chosen randomly. They were attending a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a church in Sutherland Springs, an elementary school in Newtown, and a high school in Parkland. “They were not chosen because of anything they did, but because of what they represented to a particular person with a gun and a lot of ammunition.”

In his order issued Wednesday, Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. wrote that a Glocester gun shop and four Rhode Island gun owners who sought a temporary restraining order did not prove that the ban on large-capacity gun magazines was unconstitutional.

PROVIDENCE — The chief judge of the US District Court cleared the way Wednesday for a new law that bans large-capacity gun magazines to take effect on Dec. 18.

While the lawsuit asking the court to void and repeal the law is still pending, the state is entitled to enforce the law and protect public safety, the chief justice wrote.

“It is perhaps inevitable that Rhode Island will one day be the scene of a mass shooting,” McConnell wrote. “The LCM ban is a small but measured attempt to mitigate the potential loss of life by regulating an instrument associated with mass slaughter.”

He found the ban “reasonable” and “measured,” and said the plaintiffs failed to persuade that the law was likely unconstitutional.

The new law makes it a felony to possess any semiautomatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. A conviction is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000. There are limited exceptions for firearms dealers, law enforcement and military.

Rhode Islanders were given six months from June 21, the day that Governor Daniel McKee signed the law, to surrender their larger-capacity magazines to police, transfer them to people in states where they are legal, or modify them.

Instead, the gun-rights advocates filed suit almost immediately.

Big Bear Hunting and Fishing store and four Rhode Islanders — Jonathan Hirons of Warwick, chairman of Rhode Island Friends of NRA; Mary Brimer, a town council member in North Kingstown; Jeffrey Goyette of Florida, who has a home in Portsmouth; and James Robert Grundy of North Kingstown — argued that the ban violates their constitutional rights and would force them to dispose of their property without compensation.

The Burrillville Town Council — a town with the symbolic designation as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary Town” — had talked about joining the law suit, and the chairman began bringing his gun magazines to meetings, swearing he’d never give them up. The council backed off joining the lawsuit on the advice of legal counsel.

Burrillville Town Council president Donald Fox, who is against the ban on high capacity gun magazines, holds up his own magazines he brought to a meeting on July 20. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Andres Mendes of Big Bear Hunting and Fishing signed an affidavit that the new law will leave him with an extensive inventory of firearms and magazines that became illegal to sell to the public. Now, he has to sell, transfer, modify, or otherwise dispose of the magazines and firearms, which will have a “severely negative impact” on his business. He would have to set up an online retail wing of his business to move the firearms and magazines; Connecticut and Massachusetts have similar bans.

The four firearms owners bought the magazines for self-defense and don’t want to give them up. Through the Providence law firm of Kelly, Souza, and Parmenter, they argue that the new law is a slippery slope that goes beyond firearms.

“If left standing unchallenged, it would open the door to government’s ability to acquire private property, and obviate a takings clause issue by legislating under the guise of “public safety” in times of public fear, media outrage, and great political discourse,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit asserts that the law violates the Second Amendment and the takings clause under the Fifth Amendment, and the due process clause under the Fourteenth Amendment.

“Banning magazines over 10 rounds is no more likely to reduce criminal abuse of guns than banning high horsepower engines is likely to reduce criminal abuse of automobiles,” wrote Providence lawyer Michael A. Kelly. “To the contrary, the only thing the ban ensures is that a criminal unlawfully carrying a firearm with a magazine over 10 rounds will have a (potentially devastating) advantage over his law-abiding victim.”

Special assistant attorneys general Sarah W. Rice and Keith Hoffman rejected the gun-rights supporters arguments that there are firearms that can’t support magazines that hold fewer than 11 rounds.

“There are very few, if any, firearms available on the market which cannot fire with a magazine that accepts fewer than eleven rounds,” Rice and Hoffman said in court filings. The magazine is an accessory that can be replaced with a smaller magazine, or not, as most semi-automatic firearms are capable of being shot without any attached magazine, they said.

They also said that when Rhode Island enacted the law in June, seven circuits had upheld similar magazine capacity restrictions against challenges that they impeded the individual right to armed self-defense.

McConnell heard the arguments at a hearing on Nov. 3 on the gun-rights group’s motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the new law from taking effect.

The chief justice determined that the harm that the plaintiffs said they would suffer “pales in comparison to the unspeakable devastation caused by mass shooters wildly spraying bullets without end into a crowd of bystanders.

“Rhode Island has yet to suffer the kind of massacre that occurred just across our border at Sandy Hook Elementary,” he added. “But, if and when it does, at least while this lawsuit is pending, the state is entitled to enforcement” of the law.

Retired Chief Sidney Wordell, the executive director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, said that people can turn their gun magazines over to police departments, which will hold them for safe-keeping until the court makes a final decision on the law. If the law is ultimately upheld, the owner can then decided whether to transfer the magazines to a gun shop to be sold out of state, donate them to the police, or have the magazines destroyed.

Wordell said that “very few” people have turned in their gun magazines over the last six months.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.