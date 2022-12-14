R.I. regulators sign off on offshore wind cables, with $3m fund for effects on fishermen

As part of the deal, a trust fund would be set up to pay out claims to commercial and charter fishing for losses related to the construction and operation of the project.

The Coastal Resources Management Council’s vote — technically, multiple votes on different aspects of how the state’s coastal laws and regulations apply to the offshore wind power project’s cable installation and route — were unanimous and came after the developer and a CRMC advisory board representing anglers hammered out a deal to compensate the industry.

PROVIDENCE — State coastal regulators signed off on the installation of export cables for the Revolution Wind project off the state’s coast, which will also include a more than $3 million fund to compensate the fishing industry for the potential effects of the cables.

A projected $3,050,000 would go toward direct compensation for commercial and charter fishing interests. Some of the funding depends on how long the cables take to install, so the final figure could be less or more. On top of that, $200,000 would go toward a nonprofit grant making entity supporting the “general betterment of coastal communities in Rhode Island,” according to the legal agreement. And $200,000 would go toward operating the trust, called Rhode Island Fishermen’s Future Viability Trust 3.

As part of the deal, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will survey Rhode Island fishermen about whether they’ve seen changes in fish species in the waters around the export cables. Robin Main, the lawyer for Revolution Wind, said at Tuesday night’s council meeting that the developer’s position is that the cables would have no effects on the fisheries once the project goes into commercial operation. But the study will answer a question that the CRMC’s Fishermen’s Advisory Board raised in negotiations: What if it does?

Some of the potential fishing impacts of the cables include not being able to fish in the area during installation, maintenance and commissioning; seafloor disturbances that could affect habitat during installation (the CRMC’s staff report said these would be temporary and localized to the area around the work); limiting fishing and anchoring in areas where the cables can’t be buried deeply enough; and affecting habitat in those areas by turning soft sea bottoms into hard ones to protect the cables. The Fishermen’s Advisory Board also flagged concerns over electromagnetic fields created by the cables and their potential effect on marine life.

But after lengthy and frequent negotiations, “we were able to reach what we think is a very reasonable agreement,” Marisa Desautel, a lawyer for the Fishermen’s Advisory Board, told the CRMC.

In a statement, Revolution Wind said it is “pleased to have reached a fisheries mitigation package, approved by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council, following negotiations with the CRMC staff and the Council’s Fishermen’s Advisory Board. The package is grounded in science-based fisheries analysis from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and designed to further support Revolution Wind’s co-existence with commercial fishermen and others in the fishing industry.”

The proposed 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project, in waters about 15 miles south of the mainland coast of Rhode Island, would bring 400 megawatts of power to Rhode Island and the rest to Connecticut. The power that the turbines generate offshore would be brought ashore via cables in Rhode Island Sound and the West Passage of Narragansett Bay, making landfall at the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. The cables would be buried four to six feet below the seabed.

Though the CRMC approved the application to install the two cables and related on-shore infrastructure, the project still needs more approvals from state and federal regulators, including more approvals from CRMC. If approved, the project would be commissioned no later than 2025, the developers say. Revolution Wind is a 50/50 venture of Denmark-based Ørsted and the utility Eversource.

CRMC got a say in this part of the project because the cables themselves and parts of the work to install them would cut through coastal areas it regulates. The council heard from, among others, Priscilla De La Cruz, who’s the senior director of government affairs at the Audubon Society and the president of the Environmental Council of Rhode Island.

“Offshore wind is essential for this transition to the clean-energy economy,” De La Cruz said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.