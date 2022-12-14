Small signs of trouble preceded Russian smuggling arrest in tight-knit N.H. town

“Talk of the neighborhood?” said Shannon Dunican, who lives next door to the home raided weeks ago by federal agents. “It’s the talk of the town.”

An expansive Russian smuggling ring, authorities announced Tuesday, had wended its way through a three-bedroom home in a quiet subdivision here, thrusting its residents into a story of alleged subterfuge and global intrigue .

MERRIMACK, N.H. — The television news trucks began arriving early Tuesday afternoon, around the time the international headlines honed in on this town of 26,000.

A 16-count federal indictment alleges that one of their own — Alexey Brayman, who since 2019 has owned the home at 30 Ellie Drive with his wife, Daria — conspired to ship sensitive, “military-grade” American technology to Russia, allegedly for use by intelligence and military agencies.

The alleged scheme, first reported Monday by the Globe, sent ripples through the Meadowoods neighborhood, a community of 80 or so homes rarely touched by controversy.

In recent years, there was the brief but bedeviling matter of packages disappearing from front porches. And the president of the neighborhood association has repeatedly reminded residents to watch their speed when driving on neighborhood streets.

But Russian smugglings rings?

This was new.

“It’s a very family-focused neighborhood,” explained Mary Benoit, a longtime Meadowoods resident. “Everybody has a dog.”

Some on Tuesday expressed shock at the community’s foray into matters of international conspiracy, calling the news unsettling.

Others seemed to embrace the alleged ties to the Kremlin. On Wednesday, the image for the popular Merrimack Forum Facebook page depicted a shirtless Vladimir Putin, mounted atop a grizzly bear.

And some were disinclined to discuss the news at all.

Messages left in person and over the phone with the office of Merrimack town manager Paul Micala went unreturned.

To a person, neighbors this week described the Braymans as a typical suburban family. They took their young child for walks and seemed to host friends and relatives regularly. The couple was private but friendly enough, saying hello and stopping occasionally to chat.

Local authorities did not appear to have a problem with the home; records show that Merrimack Police were never dispatched to the Brayman’s address following their purchase of the home in summer 2019.

If the young couple stood out for anything, neighbors said, it was the barrage of packages that seemed to arrive, nonstop, at their home.

But, as Amy Goodridge, who lives across the street and has spoken with them on occasion, acknowledged, “I’m guilty of that, too.”

Suspicions about the goings-on at 30 Ellie Drive began to grow in early October, however, following an incident that quickly came to dominate neighborhood discussion.

Dunican, the Braymans’ next door neighbor, was cleaning her son’s room one afternoon, she told the Globe, when she looked out the window and saw what appeared to be nearly a dozen FBI vehicles surrounding the Braymans’ home. For two hours, she said, agents scoured the home and property. A search warrant application, obtained by the Globe last month, shows that agents were seeking evidence tied to the alleged smuggling scheme.

The search quickly became the talk of neighborhood whispers, residents said. That speculation came into sharp focus only on Tuesday, when the indictment was unsealed.

According to authorities, at least some of the packages that piled up at the Braymans’ doorstep were filled with sanctioned U.S. items that experts say are commonly used in war. From his home, Brayman allegedly repackaged the items and shipped them on to Estonia and Germany. Ultimately, they landed in the hands of Russian state-run intelligence, military, and nuclear agencies, authorities said.

Brayman surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday morning and appeared in court in Concord that night, where a federal magistrate ordered him released on a $150,000 bond. Among several conditions of his release, Brayman was ordered to return to 30 Ellie Drive, where he is to submit to monitoring and abide by a curfew.

