A special place in the heart

He explains that because he is on the autism spectrum, his son, attends not one, but two schools, even though he is only 4. “We are so proud of him,” he said. “He makes remarkable educational progress each day. My wife and I both work hard to try to provide for our son, so that he can get the best school.

In his letter to Globe Santa, a father tells of his love for his little boy. “He brings a lot of joy and happiness into our everyday lives.”

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

“Your help,” he tells Globe Santa, “Is like being sent from heaven. Someday we will pay you back.”

The mother of another boy, now 5, tells Globe Santa of the challenges her son has faced already, in his short life. He was a “micro preemie” at birth, she said, born before 26 weeks; over time he developed complications, chronic lung disease, cerebral palsy, and autism.

Because of the danger Covid-19 posed, the pandemic kept them homebound, she said. She works one 8-hour day a week now; the rest of her time is taken; caregiving is a full-time job.

“Santa can you please help me by sending some gifts to my son? This would make his Christmas special, and he will be happy. We love you Santa and can’t wait for you to taste our milk and cookies.”

“There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child,” the writer Anne Lamott said.

And when a child comes into the world with a special need, whether a physical disability, a learning delay, an emotional or developmental disorder, or all of the above, there is no more humbling experience or greater challenge for a parent.

“When she was born, she stopped breathing,” a mother wrote of her daughter, born a year ago. Diagnosed with choanal atresia, a narrowing of the nasal cavity that interferes with breathing, the baby spent the first six months of her life in the hospital.

“It was the most difficult time of our lives,” the mother wrote. “Now that she is home, she has multiple appointments with many doctors.”

“It would be a great honor to our family if Globe Santa can help us, this being her first Christmas home with her family.”

The mother of an 11-year-old girl with autism as well as severe anxiety wrote of her worry that if she had no presents for her daughter, she would have to tell her “the truth about Santa.” Otherwise, she’d think he’d taken her off his “nice” list, she said.

“Any help would be so appreciated,” she wrote, “To ensure a happy holiday for my daughter.”

Kids, here’s a hint: Globe Santa doesn’t make lists, or check them twice, and he really doesn’t care if you’re naughty or nice.

What Globe Santa does do, thanks to the generosity of donors and the support of the Boston Globe Foundation, is deliver toys, books and games, to children who need them, in Greater Boston.

The parents of 10-year-old twin boys, both with autism and multiple health conditions, wrote of their own fears. That because of rising costs, “fuel for the car and the home, food, medical, and transportation costs,” they’ll have “none of the extras” for their sons.

“How do you explain this to two young kids?” their mother asked. They have benefited from Globe Santa in the past and asked that they be considered again. “Receiving the box from Globe Santa brought smiles to our faces, knowing that our boys would be able to open presents on this special day.”

The mother of two boys, 7 and 3, wrote of the challenges faced by both her boys from birth, but also their joys.

Her elder son was born blind. He had a heart transplant at 9 months. “He also has autism and global development delay,” she wrote. “He receives vision service, speech, physical and occupational therapy services.”

He is also “a happy child, filled with enthusiasm,” she wrote. “He enjoys listening to stories and music and looking at colorful lights.”

Her younger son, who has speech delay as well as autism, “is a very energetic boy. He likes to play outside. He is enjoying his time at school. He is a fast learner and likes reading books,” she said. Both of her boys, she said, “love all the toys sent from Globe Santa, every year.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.