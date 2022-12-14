Stuart Margolin, Emmy winner actor for ‘The Rockford Files,’ dies at 82

His family said the cause was complications of pancreatic cancer.

Stuart Margolin, a character actor best known for playing the sidekick to James Garner’s private detective on the hit series “The Rockford Files,” a role that won Mr. Margolin back-to-back Emmy Awards as best supporting actor in 1979 and 1980, died Monday in Staunton, Va. He was 82.

Mr. Margolin and Kristy McNichol posed with their Emmys for best supporting actor and actress in a drama series at the 31st Emmy Awards in 1979 in Los Angeles. Mr. Margolin won for his portrayal of Angel Martin in "The Rockford Files," while McNichol won for the second straight year for her part in "Family."

Mr. Margolin was all over television from the early 1960s into this century, turning up in episodes of dozens of shows as well as in assorted TV movies. He also had a substantial behind-the-scenes career: He wrote several TV movies and directed episodes of “The Rockford Files,” “The Love Boat,” “Touched by an Angel,” and numerous other series. In 1987, he and Ted Bessell shared an Emmy nomination for directing for “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

Mr. Margolin’s career was tied to that of Garner, one of Hollywood’s top stars, at several points. Before “The Rockford Files,” which was seen on NBC from 1974 to 1980, he and Garner were in “Nichols” (1971-72), a short-lived Western; Garner played the title character, a sheriff, and Mr. Margolin played his deputy.

After “Rockford,” the two men were in another Western, “Bret Maverick” (1981-82), a sequel to “Maverick,” the show that helped make Garner a star in the 1950s and early ’60s. Mr. Margolin also directed Garner in several “Rockford Files” TV movies.

“Jim has been better to me than anyone else in my life except my father,” Mr. Margolin was quoted as saying in “The Garner Files,” a 2011 memoir by Garner, who died in 2014.

Garner may have helped his career along, but it was Mr. Margolin’s ability to create memorable impressions, often with very little screen time, that made him a fixture of casting directors’ call lists. That was true even of his Emmy-winning role as Angel Martin, who once served prison time with Rockford and was both his friend and a thorn in his side.

“Stuart Margolin, as Angel, is not on the show every week,” syndicated columnist Dick Kleiner wrote in 1979. “And even when he is on, mostly he is in for little bits and pieces.”

“But,” he added, “Margolin has created a vivid character in Angel, no matter how little he is seen. He is notably sleazy — in mind and body — and that’s what makes him fun.”

In his memoir, Garner gave Mr. Margolin full credit for making the most out of the character.

“I confess that I’ve never understood why Rockford likes Angel so much, because he’s rotten to the core,” he wrote. “But there’s something lovable about him. I don’t know what it is, but it’s all Stuart’s doing.”

NBC had not wanted Mr. Margolin, Garner wrote. But he was cast in the pilot, and Angel made several more appearances.

“NBC still didn’t want him and they told us point-blank not to use him again,” he wrote. “Then he got an Emmy nomination.”

Stuart Margolin was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to Morris and Gertrude Margolin. He spent much of his childhood in Dallas, where he learned to golf.

He became good enough at the sport that, he said, he had scholarship offers from several universities. But he was more interested in acting — he caught the bug when he played Puck in a local production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at age 8 — so, after graduating from a boarding school in Tennessee, he went west to study at the Pasadena Playhouse in California.

He appeared in numerous stage productions, and he continued to work in the theater throughout his career. But in 1961 he landed his first TV role, on “The Gertrude Berg Show,” and soon television was dominating his resume.

He achieved a new level of visibility when he landed a role as a regular on “Love, American Style,” a buzz-generating series that debuted in 1969 and on which his brother Arnold was an executive producer.

That series consisted of several vignettes per episode, with comic skits in between. He was among the cast members performing those skits. Sample bit: Mr. Margolin is behind the wheel in a car, complaining to someone in the back seat that “every time you fix me up with a chick, she turns out to be a dog.” The camera pans to the passenger seat, where, sitting next to Mr. Margolin, is an actual dog.

In a 1981 interview with the Associated Press, Garner said Mr. Margolin’s work on that show caught his attention, especially a skit in which he had a cell door slammed in his face.

“I fell out of my chair,” Garner said. And he knew he had found his “Nichols” sidekick.

“I love comedy and I study comedy and comedians,” Garner recalled. “I said, ‘That’s the guy.’ ”

In addition to his brother, Mr. Margolin, who lived in Staunton, leaves his wife, Patricia Dunne Margolin, whom he married in 1982; a brother, Richard; a sister, Anne Kalina; two stepsons, Max and Christopher Martini; a stepdaughter, Michelle Martini; and four step-grandchildren. His marriage to Joyce Eliason ended in divorce.

In addition to acting and directing, Mr. Margolin dabbled in music. In 1980 he released a country-rock album, “And the Angel Sings,” for which he was a co-writer on some of the songs. Reviewing it in The Detroit Free Press, Mike Duffy called it “an album of style, wit, and lowdown fun.”

“It’s almost as if Soupy Sales and Willie Nelson got together,” he wrote.



