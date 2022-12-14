Veterans reach out about their needs, one town at a time

“I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing here? I’m about to die, in the mud, in a town nobody’s heard of,’ ” Moulton said.

But Moulton, a Salem Democrat, went deeper last month as he spoke at historic Abbot Hall. He described crouching in the mud one bitterly cold night during the 2003 invasion, acting on a report that Iraqi tanks were headed his way, bracing for a lopsided collision between enemy armor and US infantry.

MARBLEHEAD — Representative Seth Moulton often references his military service when speaking in public, touching on a sense of duty that led to four deployments to Iraq as a Marine Corps officer.

Advertisement

But 20 seconds after that thought, he recalled, “I felt a little bit warmer and a little bit happier. I knew I was exactly where I wanted to be,” and that no one else would have to fight in his place.

The tanks never appeared, but Moulton chose to share that intensely personal, nerve-racking night with a rapt audience of about 150 people gathered for a Vets Town Hall, an annual forum created by the author Sebastian Junger that allows veterans to tell their communities whatever is on their minds.

The first forum, at Moulton’s request, was held in his hometown of Marblehead in 2015. Now, Junger and Moulton are pushing to take the concept nationwide, seeking to connect veterans and the public in deeper ways than merely thanking someone for their service.

The topics might concern the terror of combat, the difficulties of readjusting on the home front, the challenges of war-related mental illness, or the basic need to find a job.

Marine veteran Ryan Casavant of Home Base sat with his service dog, Gatsby, during a Veterans Town Hall event at Abbot Hall in Marblehead. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

They speak for up to 10 minutes each. No questions are permitted. No debating is allowed on the merits or justifications of war. Veterans of any era are invited to talk.

Advertisement

“Listening without judgment or interruption is one of the most powerful and supportive acts a person can offer,” its organizers said on a website.

A nonprofit organization, vetstownhall.org, has been established to spread and promote the idea, which comes with minimal expense. All that’s needed, essentially, is a venue and pre-event publicity.

Ten veterans spoke in Marblehead, including former Marine Sergeant Ryan Casavant, an Afghanistan veteran who strode to the lectern with a service dog and told of the toll of repeated combat.

Master Sergeant Homelyn Augustin was accompanied by her son Avant, 5, while speaking at a Veterans Town Hall event. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Despite the danger and the stress, “we knew what we were doing at that time mattered,” said Casavant, who works in veterans outreach for Home Base, a national nonprofit organization that tends to the invisible wounds of war.

The Town Hall also heard from former Second Lieutenant Bill Britton, a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War who would go on to teach at St. John’s Prep in Danvers. He described his emotional return to Vietnam in 2001, when he and a former enemy found the common ground to salute each other.

And there was Jessica Covitz, a former Navy corpsman and military spouse, who recalled receiving a message from her deployed husband, using personal code words, that indicated he did not expect to return home from Afghanistan.

He did return, but the anxiety of those times remains a vivid memory.

“When you’re thanking a veteran, please thank a mother, a child, a spouse of a veteran,” Covitz said.

The simple act of sharing one’s experience can be profoundly helpful, Moulton and Junger said.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to create a forum where vets can experience a cathartic and healing process within the community,” Junger said in an interview. “I have an enormous emotional investment in soldiers because I spent a year in an extremely violent deployment in eastern Afghanistan. I had some of those same emotional reactions when I came home.”

Congressman Seth Moulton (left) spoke with veteran Richard Pescatore before a Veterans Town Hall event. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Junger’s book “War” chronicles the day-to-day struggles of an American infantry platoon in combat in Afghanistan’s remote Korengal Valley, where the author embedded with the unit. His book “Tribe” speaks about the challenges that soldiers face when they return home, and the pain of separation from comrades with whom they had bonded so closely.

“I felt completely lost when I came back to the States. And I was quite depressed,” which contributed to the “dissolution of my first marriage,” said Junger, who also wrote “The Perfect Storm.”

“It’s a topic that’s close to my heart, and I’m still affected emotionally by that stuff,” he added. “Anyone who undertakes a group enterprise that is demanding and is connected in huge ways to other people — when you give that up, it’s hard. We’re social primates.”

Moulton said he became interested in holding a Veterans Town Hall after reading about Junger’s concept in a magazine article.

“I reached out to Sebastian and said, ‘I’m a Marine veteran, and I want to hold the first Veterans Town Hall in America with your help,’ ” Moulton recalled in an interview.

Advertisement

“We’re fortunate to live in a time when the vast majority of Americans deeply respect veterans, but that doesn’t mean that they understand veterans,” Moulton said. “It’s incredible how diverse the perspectives are.”

Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Robert Dunne listened during a Veterans Town Hall event. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Moulton said that he and Junger are focused on bringing permanence to the Town Hall effort, and to underscore what veterans can contribute after their military service has ended.

“Veterans do disproportionately well in business, they’re more involved in their communities, and they tend on average to be better leaders when they get back. But you need to have that first opportunity,” Moulton said.

“War is one of the most unique experiences in the world, and it’s an experience that is incredibly hard to understand unless you’ve been there.”

Vets Town Halls are intended to help bridge that gap.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re liberal or conservative, gay or straight, rich or poor” in combat, Junger said. “And in these town halls. it doesn’t matter, either.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.