Woman dies after car collides with a freightliner truck on Mass. Pike in Charlton

A woman from West Springfield died after her car collided with a freightliner truck on Interstate 90 west in Charlton Wednesday evening, State Police said.

The truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida, and a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by the 27-year-old woman, collided in the westbound lane of the highway, which is also the Massachusetts Turnpike, at the 85.6-mile marker at about 5:15 p.m., State Police said in a statement.