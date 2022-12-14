fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman dies after car collides with a freightliner truck on Mass. Pike in Charlton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2022, 51 minutes ago

A woman from West Springfield died after her car collided with a freightliner truck on Interstate 90 west in Charlton Wednesday evening, State Police said.

The truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Pompano Beach, Florida, and a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by the 27-year-old woman, collided in the westbound lane of the highway, which is also the Massachusetts Turnpike, at the 85.6-mile marker at about 5:15 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the truck was not injured, State Police said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

