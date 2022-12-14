Céline Gounder, wife of soccer journalist Grant Wahl, pens heartfelt post about ‘kind, generous’ husband

“This continues to be a very difficult and painful time as we grieve a beloved husband, brother, and friend,” Gounder wrote. “It is some comfort to know that so many people Grant reached — countless colleagues , readers , athletes , coaches , friends , and fans — are grieving alongside us.”

In her note , which she posted on Wahl’s website, “ Fútbol with Grant Wahl ,” Céline Gounder shared details of Wahl’s life, and wrote about the memories they created together and the mark he left on the world.

The wife of prominent soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died from an undetected aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup last week, paid tribute to her husband in a heartfelt post online Wednesday, recalling him for his dedication to his craft, boundless empathy, and unwavering curiosity for life.

Wahl collapsed in his seat while covering the quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Lusail, Qatar, last Friday. After being treated by paramedics, he was later taken to a hospital. Wahl had complained of respiratory problems earlier in the week.

The news of his death led to an outpouring of grief, shock, and admiration from colleagues and friends worldwide.

During an appearance on “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday, Gounder, an epidemiologist and CBS News medical contributor, said that seeing the wave of sympathetic and professional tributes continuing to come in about Wahl have brought her consolation as she grieves. Knowing that he “was loved by so many people,” she said, “makes me feel a little bit less alone.”

“It’s really hard to believe this is real,” said Gounder, who noted that the support of her family and friends has been helping her process the turn of events. “I want people to remember him as this kind, generous person who was really dedicated to social justice.”

For Wahl, “soccer was more than just a sport,” Gounder said, and was “a way of really understanding people and where they were coming from.”

Although the “world knew Grant as a great journalist,” Gounder wrote in her note, those closest to him also “knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love.”

“Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan. We will forever cherish the gift of his life; to share his company was our greatest love and source of joy,” she said.

As a “generous listener, an enthusiast, [and] a champion of others,” Wahl could become with friends with virtually anyone, Gounder said. He was a “true renaissance man,” she added, with an endless curiosity about the world that led to his love of “literature, art, music, food, and wine.”

“He was equally in his element cooking a quiet dinner of sole provencal for two, walking his beloved Zizou and Coco through Manhattan, gathering friends for a raucous dinner party, and traipsing across Moldova chasing a story,” Gounder said.

Gounder, who detailed Wahl’s achievements and endeavors during his career as a journalist, said the two buoyed each other as they pursued their individuals goals, but that their lives together “were about so much more” than their work.

“What drew us together were [our] shared values,” she said. “Shaped by strong women like his mother Helen, and the late New York Times war correspondent Gloria Emerson, Grant was a feminist, by which I mean a staunch advocate for equality, and not just on the basis of sex.”

During their time together, Gounder wrote, they became “deeply invested in one another’s families.” She shared how they came together during times of crisis, and how Wahl knew when “he needed to drop everything to be there for them — be that his family or mine.”

But their families also shared “many fun times together,” she said.

“We gorged on his father Dave’s deep dish pizza over beers. My little sister Stephanie was eight when she met Grant and can barely remember a time when he wasn’t part of the family,” she said. “Grant and I traveled to wine country with my sister Sabine and her husband. We shared a love of art house films with Grant’s brother Eric.”

Wahl and Gounder also hiked with her uncles in the French Alps, where they ate “bread, saucisson, and wine,” and he joined her on her first trip to her father’s village in India, where he endeared “himself to everyone.”

“My family in France and India are mourning him, too,” Gounder said. “Grant wasn’t just my family. He was our family.”

Gounder has been sharing tributes to her husband in the form of comics, notes, and personal essays, while also amplifying his work and posting her own photos of the two of them together.

In one image, the couple is flashing wide, happy smiles.

“I miss you, @GrantWahl,” Gounder captioned the photo.





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.