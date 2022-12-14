Congress overdue on gun laws, Biden says on Sandy Hook anniversary

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at the Newtown, Conn., school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on modified semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday said the United States “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-president Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn’t until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers, yet Biden’s calls for more aggressive action, including banning several of the weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this — for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

There were no official remembrances Wednesday in Newtown, in keeping with the town’s tradition of quiet reflection. Several churches planed memorial services.

On Wednesday, there was a groundbreaking in town for the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, named after a 6-year-old animal lover who died in the shooting.

“Catherine’s legacy lives on at the sanctuary, a place where all creatures know safety and kindness,” Catherine’s mother, Jenny Hubbard, said in a statement. ASSOCIATED PRESS

There’s ‘evil in Washington,’ accused Pelosi attacker tells interrogators

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police sergeant testified Wednesday.

The suspect, David DePape, broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. The violence sent shock waves through the political world.

Sergeant Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape for an hour the day of the attack, testified Wednesday that the defendant told her of other people he wanted to target, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks, and Hunter Biden, one of President Biden’s sons. Hurley did not say whether police had any evidence of a plot against them.

Authorities had previously said DePape told investigators that he had other targets but a court document only stated that they were a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians and members of their families.

DePape, wearing an orange jumpsuit during a preliminary hearing in state court, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges, including attempted murder, burglary, and elder abuse. He remains held without bail.

DePape allegedly smashed his way into the Pelosis’ home, confronted Paul Pelosi, who was sleeping in boxer shorts and a pajama top, and demanded to know where “Nancy” was.

DePape allegedly then told Paul Pelosi that if Nancy Pelosi told him the “’truth’, he would let her go and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break her kneecaps, " the criminal complaint alleges.

Paul Pelosi was eventually able to call 911 to summon San Francisco police. Officers arrived two minutes later to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers. ASSOCIATED PRESS

House backs removal of Capitol bust of Dred Scott justice





WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would remove a bust at the US Capitol of Roger B. Taney, the chief justice who authored the majority Supreme Court opinion protecting slavery in Dred Scott v. Sandford.

The House passed the measure by voice vote, and it now heads to President Biden for his signature. The Senate had passed it by voice vote last week.

If signed into law, as expected, the bill would direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove Taney’s bust not more than 45 days after the bill is signed into law. The bill would also direct the committee to replace Taney’s bust with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

In 1857, Taney wrote the decision in the case of Scott — a Black man born into slavery who used the courts to demand his freedom — that Black people were not US citizens and could not expect protections from the federal government.

People of African descent, Taney wrote then, ‘’had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.’’ A Black person, Taney added, ‘’might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit.’’

Taney’s opinion, which also stated that Congress could not prohibit slavery from US territories, came to be viewed as one of the worst Supreme Court decisions in history. A bust of Taney’s likeness sits outside the Old Supreme Court Chamber on the first floor of the Capitol. WASHINGTON POST

Democrats call on Meta to extend ban on Trump

Democratic lawmakers are calling on Facebook’s parent company, Meta, to extend its suspension of former president Trump, ratcheting up pressure on the tech giant ahead of an expected decision on the future of his accounts next month.

The social network initially suspended Trump indefinitely, citing ‘’risks’' posed by his accounts after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but Facebook later said it would keep the ban in place for two years and then ‘’assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.’’ Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram, if not extended, is set to expire Jan. 7.

In a letter to Meta on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers argued that the risk posed by Trump’s accounts ‘’certainly has not diminished since the former president’s removal’' and urged the tech giant to ‘’continue the suspension . . . beyond January.’’

‘’For Meta to credibly maintain a legitimate election integrity policy, it is essential that your company maintain its platform ban on former president Trump,’’ the lawmakers wrote in a letter first reported by The Technology 202. The letter was led by Representative Adam B. Schiff of California and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The campaign to keep Trump off Facebook comes as Republicans have cheered new Twitter owner Elon Musk for reinstating the former president’s account on his once-signature platform, even though he has yet to post to it again.

After Trump was booted off a series of major platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, he launched his own social network — Truth Social — aimed at competing with the Silicon Valley heavyweights, but the platform has struggled to get off the ground. WASHINGTON POST







