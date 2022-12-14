To curb greenhouse emissions by 2030, make traffic jams a thing of the past

According to a joint statement issued by a coalition of mayors worldwide and the International Transport Workers’ Federation at last year’s COP26 climate meeting, public transit use needs to double worldwide by 2030 to meet global emissions targets. The group called public transport “one of the most immediate and powerful levers we have to cut greenhouse gas emissions.” In the United States, the world’s second-worst polluter, transportation accounts for one-quarter of climate-warming carbon emissions .

In 2024, New York City, in an effort to unclog traffic and clear smog, may start charging private vehicles $9 to $23 to enter Manhattan’s central business district during peak hours. The congestion fees are designed to boost funding for the city’s subway system, which has languished under a chronically insufficient budget further pummeled by the pandemic.

The United States is finally coming to a conclusion that many other countries reached long ago: Our cities — and our planet — cannot handle so many automobiles.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

A view of the Cross Bronx Expressway in New York. Todd Heisler/NYT

Worldwide, a shift away from cars is well underway. Madrid banned polluting vehicles from most of the city center in 2018; Paris plans to ban cars almost completely by 2024. Beijing built 14 subway lines and 252 new stations between 2008 and 2016. And New York’s congestion pricing plan is based on London’s, which took effect in 2003 and is being expanded across the city next year.

Advertisement

Nobel Prize-winning economist William Vickery first pitched congestion pricing for New York in 1952. Likely the reason the idea needed years to take off is that American cities, including New York, remain very friendly to cars. Owing to mid-20th-century urban planners like Robert Moses — who wanted to “free” New York’s middle and upper classes from riding the subway — the United States turns over around half of its downtown surface area to automobiles. In Europe it’s “more like 20 percent to 30 percent,” says the New York-based transportation consultant Sam Schwartz.

Advertisement

Transit is far cleaner than driving. When Germany this summer offered a single €9 monthly pass to ride any subway, tram, or train nationwide, it saved 1.8 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in car trips not taken — enough to power 350,000 homes for a year.

Transit is also efficient at getting people where they need to go. One New York City subway car holds about 200 people, and more than 50,000 people can move through a single subway station per hour. Most private vehicles in Manhattan — as in Boston and many other parts of the country — carry one or two people.

This partly explains why electric vehicles, despite their promise, won’t save the planet. In big cities, mass car commuting is simply untenable. When Boston’s Orange line shut down for repairs in August, MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver warned of “severe congestion” — which turned out to be quite an understatement. The result, as Bostonians know too well, was more like a carpocalypse. Even without an additional stressor like the repairs, in 2021 Boston’s rush hour was ranked the country’s fourth worst. To function, big cities need transit.

More than half of all Americans have access to public transit; it just doesn’t work well. Metro lines close down suddenly, trains break down and derail more often as they age, and buses arrive on unpredictable schedules at best.

Advertisement

Congestion pricing tackles the problem by coupling a crackdown on cars with improvements to transit that make buses and trains work better for more people. In London, transit ridership jumped 37 percent immediately after congestion pricing went into effect. According to estimates by Transport for London, about half of those riders were drivers who’d left their cars at home. Both traffic and pollution dropped by 25 percent to 30 percent.

Congested traffic in Midtown Manhattan. SEAN SIROTA/NYT

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority estimates that congestion pricing will bring in $1 billion a year. The predicted revenue will allow the state to sell $15 billion in bonds to fund capital investment in transit. According to Schwartz, that money will likely be used to extend the Second Avenue subway line farther into upper Manhattan, add several Metro-North commuter rail stops in the Bronx, improve Long Island Railroad service, and make subway stations more accessible. It might even pay to repurpose an old freight line running from Brooklyn to Queens into public transit. Fifteen billion isn’t enough to fix everything that ails the MTA, but it’s a major cash infusion.

So what about Boston? The Massachusetts legislature is studying the possibility of congestion pricing for the Hub, too. The city has “two key ingredients” necessary to make such a plan work, says Schwartz.

Advertisement

“There should be congestion, which Boston does have plenty of,” he says. “And there should be a good transit system — again Boston makes the grade.”

Other big cities — those with smaller budgets or without a subway system — have other ways to get drivers off the road.

Several Latin American capitals, including Mexico City, Bogotá, and Quito, restrict cars from commuting on certain days according to license plate number. Bogotá created the system, known as “pico y placa” (“peak and plate”), in 1998. The results by 2001 were striking, according to an evaluation of the program that engineering students at Bogotá’s Javeriana University conducted using city data: Rush hour had fewer cars, carpooling and bus ridership had increased, and travel speeds had improved measurably.

People rode shared bicycles during the launch of the first shared bike system in Bogotá in September. The Colombian capital, a megalopolis of nearly eight million people, has no subway system. As the "peak and plate" system for cars does, the shared bikes aim to curb automobile traffic and pollution in the famously car-choked city. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Reducing air pollution wasn’t actually a goal of Bogotá's original plan, but in a happy surprise, all harmful emissions monitored by the city — ozone, carbon dioxide, and fine particulate matter, among others — had plunged by 2003, in some cases by up to 75 percent.

While its effectiveness has waxed and waned over the years, pico y placa remains the “master key” to traffic management in the Colombian capital, as El Espectador newspaper put it last year, when a new mayor renewed the 22-year-old program. Still, it is a limited tool. Wealthy households can game the system by paying for the right to drive or by owning multiple cars. And while pico y placa does boost transit use, it alone does not improve transit systems. It’s all stick, no carrot.

Advertisement

A carrot — like functional, easy-to-use transit — is essential to compete with cars. That’s especially true for smaller cities, where city buses are generally sluggish, inconvenient and, frankly, confusing. Residents don’t take the bus unless they must, because the experience sucks.

But there are better buses — namely those that whiz past traffic in their own designated lanes and use off-board fare collection to get passengers on quickly. Electric streetcars are also making a comeback. And autonomous driving technology is poised to revolutionize the public bus. China, Israel, and Australia are each experimenting with automated “trackless trams.” Battery-powered and machine-driven, they run along a set course — often a main artery from the center of town to the expanding suburbs. The sexy trams, which look like light rail on wheels, offer quick, simple point-to-point service along the same traffic-choked routes on which many people inch along, bumper to bumper, daily. In the United States, such transit options might be novel, user-friendly, and effective enough to attract commuters and shoppers, at least some of the time.

If congestion pricing goes as hoped in New York — and there is stiff opposition from New Jersey, whose residents would pay dearly to continue commuting by car — the city could forge a domestic model for reducing car dependency. Many other cities, from San Francisco and Seattle to Boston, will be watching closely.

Catesby Holmes is a senior editor at The Week, covering international news. Her writing has also appeared in Wired, Slate, and Bloomberg News.