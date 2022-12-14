Easing admission process is a big step forward for Metco

As someone who has been involved in the Boston Public Schools for a long time, I want to applaud the recent steps by the current leadership at Metco for promoting more opportunities for educational access, diversity, and choice for parents and children (“Metco easing student admission process,” Page A1, Dec. 6). This process change at the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity is long overdue.

Making it easier for parents to register their children for the program is a big step forward, as is allowing them to sign up for schools that they believe are the best fit, programmatically and geographically, for their children.