Place oversight of Boston’s schools squarely with the mayor

As a past member of the Boston School Committee, I join with my former colleague Meg Campbell, as well as the Globe’s editorial board, in believing the time has come for Boston’s mayor to take full responsibility for the city’s troubled school system (“ Don’t reform the Boston School Committee. Scrap it,” Dec. 11). As Campbell and Bill Walczak wrote in February in the Dorchester Reporter, the nonbinding ballot question of 2021 presented a false choice, with little detail or transparency as to what a return to an elected School Committee could look like or cost. At a time when the city’s schools continue to lose student enrollment, are families willing to say yes to covering the full costs of another elected body, such as the City Council — with a budget in excess of $6 million per year — without any guarantee of systemic improvement?

Advertisement

As we have seen in cities across the Commonwealth, mayors take a strong hand when it comes to the schools in their districts. Treating the Boston Public Schools like another department within Mayor Michelle Wu’s scope of responsibility would provide voters the accountability they seek without the downside of politicizing the management of the schools. With BPS in crisis, now is the time for Wu to take action and ownership.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Mary Tamer

Boston

The writer is the state director for Democrats for Education Reform.





All Boston offices serving children need to work together

As a longtime city resident, Boston Public Schools parent, and former director for 20 years of an organization that worked closely with the city’s schools, I heartily agree with the idea of making the schools a city department. Not only are the schools the largest item in the budget, at $1.3 billion, but their separate governance has meant a disconnect between their functioning well with the other city offices that also serve children.

Advertisement

While research is compelling that the biggest factor in how much students learn is what happens between the students, teachers, and content in the classroom, it is clear that the world outside school also has a profound effect. All of the city’s offices that serve children — housing, children and families, health and human services, community services, police, and even planning and development — need to work together seamlessly to support the learning and well-being of the city’s children. Currently, they do not.

While the schools made immense progress under the first superintendent chosen by an appointed board, Thomas Payzant, culminating in BPS’s winning the Broad Foundation prize in 2006 for the best urban district in the country, that appears to have been an exception in BPS governance history. Clearly it is time to put accountability and coordination where it belongs: with the mayor with no layer of bureaucracy in between.

Ellen Guiney

Boston

The writer is the former executive director of the Boston Plan for Excellence. The views expressed here are her own and do not represent the position of the organization.