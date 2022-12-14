Sharp words in Brookline politics? Par for the course. So it goes.

I had written to the Globe as an elected Town Meeting member after the publication of last month’s article because I felt it primarily presented the points of view of the resolution’s proponents. There were many in opposition. In fact, a majority voted down the warrant article.

The Boston Globe published an article last month on a green space proposal in Brookline, followed up by a letter on Dec. 12 ( “In Brookline open-space debate, dust has settled, but not rancor” ) bemoaning the rancor around debating a resolution before Town Meeting to scale back the Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course. The letter writer, quoted in the initial article, is a fellow elected Town Meeting member.

Speaking now to the substance of the letter to the editor: Does anger exist in our society? Do exuberance in victory and frustration in defeat exist in Brookline Town Meeting as well? Yes. Even rudeness? Yes, sometimes.

Having served for 10 years a number of decades ago and again over the last couple of years, I can tell you that such emotions have always existed. Years ago, the fights over rent control were even more bitter.

The letter writer supported a warrant article that was defeated. She earlier ran for president of the Brookline Town Meeting Members Association and lost. I support her bravery in entering the arena. I do not support her array of complaints when she loses.

Gerald M. “Jerry” Tuckman

Brookline