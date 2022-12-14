Taking aim at gun sales: enforcement matters

On paper, there are few places in the nation where gun shops and gun sales are as strictly regulated as they are here. But on the ground, it’s often a different story — a story of sometimes cozy relationships between local police and local dealers, of small police departments overwhelmed by the chore of keeping up with inspections, or departments sometimes even unaware of their responsibilities for keeping gun shops honest.

When it comes to model state laws on gun sales, Massachusetts checks all the boxes: Guns can’t be sold out of residential properties; gun stores and their records are subject to annual inspections; weapons can’t be displayed in windows; and records of sales must be available to police at all times.

In short, it’s a regulatory nightmare — one recently uncovered by The Boston Globe reporter Sarah Ryley — and a tragedy waiting to happen. A state that cares enough about curbing gun violence to pass law after law regulating gun ownership and sales can certainly do better when it comes to enforcing those laws.

More than half of the departments surveyed by the Globe — 62 of some 110 that were the subject of public records requests — said they have not inspected any gun dealers licensed in their communities for at least the past five years. Those 62 communities are home to 235 gun dealers who reported more than 365,000 sales since 2017 — or about 54 percent of all gun sales in the state in the past five years.

This, in spite of a law that mandates, “The licensing authority shall [emphasis ours] enter, one time per calendar year, during regular business hours, the commercial premises owned or leased by any licensee, wherein such records required to be maintained under this section are stored or maintained, and inspect, in a reasonable manner, such records and inventory for the purpose of enforcing the provisions of this section.”

This is no mere exercise in bureaucratic paper-shuffling. Hands-on inspections are the best way to find illegal weapons that shouldn’t be on the market or weapons being sold to buyers who aren’t properly licensed.

Those dealers found in violation of any facet of the law, including but not limited to record keeping, are subject to suspension or revocation of their license. Since 2017 only seven suspensions have been issued. The last license revocation was in 2014.

And while the law insists, “That all licensees shall maintain a permanent place of business that is not a residence or dwelling” to both conduct business and keep records, the Globe found one dealer working out of a flower shop, another from a shed next to his house, and one “shop” with the address of a local cemetery — the latter the dealer insisted to Norwell police was a typo in his license application.

Massachusetts is one of only 16 states plus the District of Columbia to require dealers to have a state-issued license, according to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. But a law that some departments ignore and others confess to being flummoxed by is pretty useless.

So how to do it better?

“It’s generally our position that law enforcement is best equipped to deal with inspections … and local law enforcement is in the best position to do that,” said Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy at the Gifford Center. A grant program, she added, would be a way to encourage local inspections.

A targeted grant program would surely come as a relief to Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard, who told the Globe his small department was overwhelmed trying to ride herd over an old mill building that has become home to some 80 gun dealers.

Governor-elect Maura Healey vowed to “ensure that timely and comprehensive inspections are happening,” according to a statement issued through her spokeswoman, who added Healey would direct her public safety secretary “to review current processes and ensure that local authorities have better training and support to conduct these inspections.”

But is that enough?

The state’s gun regulatory “system,” if it can even be called that, is itself a hodgepodge of conflicting responsibilities. The Firearms Records Bureau is the keeper of the database on license holders and can flag to local police anything it finds suspicious, but it has no investigatory capacity. State Police license and regulate gun clubs and shooting ranges and under prevailing case law serve as a kind of court of appeals should a locality deny a gun dealer a license. But they are not the front-line licensing agency for gun dealers; local police are.

Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell during her campaign promised renewed attention to gun sales, beginning with a new Office of Gun Safety Enforcement. She also vowed to “investigate gun dealers who appear to be selling guns indiscriminately” and to work with the Legislature on possible limits to annual and lifetime gun purchases.

That, of course, will require not just legislation, but — once again — serious enforcement efforts. A well-staffed office within the AG’s office is a good place to start — to educate local police on their responsibilities under the law, to help them fulfill those responsibilities, and to backstop them when they don’t. Those are campaign promises that we are now all too aware must be kept.

