The UK may be losing its Marbles

Perhaps no museum acquisition has caused more controversy than Lord Elgin’s removal of a portion of the Parthenon frieze from Athens to Britain in the early years of the 19th century. Thomas Bruce, the eighth Earl of Elgin, was ambassador to the Sublime Porte, as the seat of the Turkish Ottoman Empire was called before the empire collapsed following World War I.

In recent years, dozens of artifacts from American and European museums have been returned to their countries of origin, either because they were deemed to have been stolen or because of their unique cultural value. One thinks of an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York that led to the return of 30 Khmer artifacts to Cambodia in August , the return of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria from the United Kingdom and Germany, and in October from the Smithsonian and the National Gallery in Washington . Now the British Museum in London is reportedly in discussions with Greece concerning what would be the mother of all de-acquisitions: The so-called Elgin Marbles.

In those days, Greece was under Ottoman rule, and therefore the Sublime Porte could be said to have been the legal owner of the Parthenon in Athens, built in the 5th century BC and considered by many the epitome of ancient Greek culture.

The Ottomans, however, were not the best stewards of Greek culture. They stored gun power in the Parthenon and, during a war with Venice in 1687, a Venetian shell landed on the Acropolis igniting the gunpowder. The Parthenon was blown to bits. And there the Parthenon lay in ruin until Elgin came along and thought bits of it would look wonderful on his Scottish estate.

Elgin always claimed he had an official “firman” from the Sublime Porte to remove the marbles, but no record of that has ever been found in the Ottoman archives. After Greece won its independence from the Ottomans, efforts to have the marbles returned to Greece began in earnest.

The actress Melina Mercouri, when she was cultural minister of Greece, made returning the marbles her special cause. The British response was that the only thing to be said with certainty was that the lady had lost her marbles.

Britain’s argument has been that the Elgin Marbles are of importance to Western culture, not just Greek culture, and that if every country could ask for everything back there would be nothing left in the world’s museums. Besides, the British have said, the British Museum would take better care of them. So firm have the Brits been that they passed a law forbidding de-acquisition.

The Greek argument has been that the Parthenon frieze is of extraordinary importance to Greek culture, and that with their new — in 1993 — Acropolis Museum, to which the remaining parts of the frieze have been moved, the Elgin Marbles would no longer be exposed to the polluted acid air of Athens.

There are many instances in which museums have protected artifacts better than their countries of origin. One thinks of the Taliban’s destruction of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. During colonial times the British took one of four thrones from the Burmese palace in Mandalay, but after the other three were destroyed in World War II, Britain returned the last remaining throne to Burma upon its independence.

Surely the time has come for Britain to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece because of their extraordinary cultural importance, and if the law forbids it the return could be a termed a long-term loan. The Acropolis Museum in Athens is no more vulnerable to Venetian artillery anymore than the British Museum in London.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”