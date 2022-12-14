After gutting through two games, Patriots left tackle Trent Brown is over the flu and ready to hold off the Raiders

“I just felt like it was the only option to be up to be ready to play, and I also knew we didn’t have [any healthy tackles] that particular week, we didn’t have anybody else,” said Brown, talking about the Bills game. “So, I mean, we had a backup center playing left tackle, so I just had to try to gut through it for the team.”

The Patriots’ left tackle revealed Wednesday that he “hopes to be” 100 percent for Sunday’s game against the Raiders after dealing with the bug for two weeks. Brown, who lost 12 pounds while sick, was clearly exhausted as he gutted out the Bills game. He looked closer to his old self in the win over the Cardinals.

TUCSON — Trent Brown had been fighting the flu, but now he’s back to battling opponents.

The offensive line has had multiple moving parts this season because of injuries and illnesses to center David Andrews, Brown, and tackles Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste.

Brown, however, feels the unit is coming on strong as they make a push for a playoff spot over the final month of the season.

“We’re trying to get some cohesiveness to the unit. Trying to get some continuity and I think we’re starting to jell moving forward,” said Brown. “We’re doing some things and were able to play off of each other, understanding who we are, who is beside us, and I think it’s starting to come together.”

Brown has been a mentor of sorts for the man who has been beside him at left guard all season: Cole Strange. He’s been impressed with the rookie’s “willingness to work” and stresses to him the importance of having a short memory.

“I always talk to him about moving on to the next play. He’s going to have a long career, but everybody has bad plays, you’ve just got to move on to the next one,” said Brown.

It’s not always an easy concept for younger players to grasp.

“I think especially for him. I feel like he has a lot of weight on his shoulders [being a first-round pick] and he’s his own biggest critic, so, I just try to tell him, next play, have a short memory, and everything will be all right,”Brown said.

Next up for the Patriots offensive line is Las Vegas’s twin terror pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

“Two of the best in the league . . . big ups to those guys for being great players and we’re going to have to come through,’’ said Brown.

Barmore among returnees

The Patriots designated Christian Barmore to return after the big defensive tackle was on hand for Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.

Barmore has missed the last seven games after tweaking his knee against the Browns Oct. 16. New England now has 21 days in which to activate Barmore or return him to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Barmore was part of a large group of players who returned to practice after missing time recently that included running back Damien Harris (thigh), receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin).

Those four, along with Cajuste (calf/back), and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), were listed as limited on the first injury report of the week.

Punter Jake Bailey was spotted but he did not participate and remains on injured reserve with a back ailment. He is eligible to come off at any time.

Receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and cornerback Jack Jones (knee), all of whom left Monday night’s win over the Cardinals early, were not on hand. Wynn (foot) also remained out of practice.

Safety Devin McCourty, who was removed from the Cardinals game late by the independent concussion spotter, was a full participant. McCourty said he did not suffer a concussion and had been cleared to return against Arizona but was kept out because of a shoulder ailment.

Uche earns honors

Josh Uche was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-sack performance Monday night. Uche has a career-high 10 sacks . . . Matthew Judon, who leads the club with 14.5 sacks, continues to be the AFC’s top vote getter at outside linebacker for the Pro Bowl Games with 118,117 clicks . . . Matthew Slater leads AFC special teamers with 31,863 votes . . . Slater had high praise for Brendan Schooler, saying the rookie is “certainly” playing at a Pro Bowl level. Schooler is tied for the NFL lead with 12 special teams tackles. “He’s playing as well as anybody in our league right now,’’ said Slater. “It’s been fun to watch him.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.