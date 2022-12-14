American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm

Grant Wahl’s cause of death was an undetected aortic aneurysm, his wife revealed on the American soccer writer’s blog Wednesday morning.

Wahl died last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar. His body was returned to the US on Monday, and an autopsy was performed by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” wrote his wife, Céline Gounder, who is a doctor. ”The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”