Cardinals general manager Steve Keim takes health-related leave of absence

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has taken a leave of absence from the organization because of a health-related issue.

The team acknowledged Keim's health issues Wednesday, but didn't elaborate. Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson — who both work with Keim in player personnel — will handle his duties on an interim basis.

The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and has served as the team’s general manager since 2013.