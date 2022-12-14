The Celtics blew a big lead to the Lakers, but they had a comeback of their own up their sleeves to salvage a West Coast road trip

Then the Lakers flattened the Celtics with an 18-0 run, and hardly stopped there, surging ahead by 13 points with 4:25 left. But these Lakers are flawed, and these Celtics are confident, and there was one more comeback and collapse to come.

And for much of Tuesday night, it appeared that they would with little trouble. Boston roared to a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter and was in position to coast to a simple win.

LOS ANGELES — The Celtics entered Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers riding just their second two-game losing streak of this season. The blowout losses to the Warriors and Clippers were certainly humbling, but the Celtics remained confident that they would bounce back.

The Celtics forced overtime with a 17-4 run in the final four minutes of regulation, and then took command in the extra session before hanging on for a 122-118 win.

Jayson Tatum had 44 points to lead the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 25. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 37 points and 12 rebounds and LeBron James added 33 points and 9 rebounds.

The Celtics’ fourth-quarter rally started with a Grant Williams 3-pointer that was immediately followed by a steal and layup by Smart, giving Boston some life. With the Celtics trailing by 5, Smart drilled a 3-pointer from the left arc with 45.7 seconds left, pulling the Celtics within two.

Still, the Lakers were in control when Davis went to the foul line with 28.2 seconds left, but he missed them both. At the other end, Tatum hit a tough baseline fadeaway with 16.6 seconds left, and James’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was not close.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla put 7-foot-2 center Luke Kornet in to guard Russell Westbrook late in the fourth, and by guard, he essentially meant dare him to shoot jump shots. And after starting overtime by scoring inside twice, Westbrook obliged, firing up a collection of long jumpers that had no chance.

With Boston trailing, 114-110, it unspooled the game-defining 12-0 run that finished off the Lakers and averted disaster.

Observations from the game:

⋅Mazzulla played his starters deep into the fourth quarter of his team’s 20-point loss to the Clippers on Monday, a questionable decision with this Tuesday game looming. It’s unclear whether it had any effect, but it was clear that the Lakers looked like the fresher, quicker team as they crafted their big second-half comeback.

⋅Players are very reluctant to dent their 3-point shooting percentages by heaving up long attempts at the ends of quarters. At the end of the first, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon received an inbounds pass and dribbled to halfcourt. The buzzer sounded, and then he heaved up a 3-pointer. This is a common approach, because it makes it appear that the player is actually trying to score, when in reality, he is not. The problem in this case was that the ball went in, and the shot did not count. Perhaps the NBA should not count last-second heaves toward 3-point percentages.

Tatum soars to the basket for two of his 44 points. Harry How/Getty

⋅Tatum has been in a bit of a slump recently, and he seemed determined to snap out of it Tuesday. He attacked the rim with aggression and found openings beyond the arc by constantly staying on the move. He hit his first three 3-pointers and also had some crafty first-half finishes. He scored 24 points before the break, although he was 8 for 18. He cooled down at the start of the second half.

⋅Midway through the second quarter, James came up with a steal and had a clear lane for a dunk. Brown probably could have caught up to him and committed a foul, but he just let James proceed. On Monday, Brown picked up his third foul in the first half on a similar play, and afterward said he had to be smarter in those moments. In this case it would only have been his second, but he seemed aware.

⋅Los Angeles had a clear advantage in the post, and generally had success when Davis and James overwhelmed the Celtics with their physicality. But they probably should have gone to that well more often in the first half. The Celtics, meanwhile, held an 11-4 edge in first-half second-chance points. But during the massive second-half run the Lakers seized control by pushing the pace and putting the pressure on Boston’s defense.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.