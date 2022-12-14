fb-pixel Skip to main content
Wednesday's schools roundup

David Huynh powers Algonquin boys’ swimming past Tantasqua

By Tyler Foy Globe correspondent,Updated December 14, 2022, 31 minutes ago

 Sophomore David Huynh won the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:00.34 and the 500 freestyle with 5:33.73 to power the Titans (3-0) to a nonleague win against Tantasqua, 96-50.

Wrestling

Brooks 39, Lexington Christian 30 — Senior captain Ari Barua captured the winning pin for Brooks (4-0) against the Lions in the team’s first home meet of the season.

Oliver Ames 44, Whitman-Hanson 36 — Tyler Ingalls recorded his first varsity win with a solid pin at 138, while Victor Romero (132) and Jack Butler (160) contributed to push the Tigers (1-0) past the Panthers (0-1) for the non-league win.

Silver Lake 41, Plymouth South 39 — Caleb Barry made the 170 pin, a final success to push the Lakers (1-0) past the Panthers (0-1) for the non-league win in a close match.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video