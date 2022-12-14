David Huynh powers Algonquin boys’ swimming past Tantasqua

Sophomore David Huynh won the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:00.34 and the 500 freestyle with 5:33.73 to power the Titans (3-0) to a nonleague win against Tantasqua, 96-50.
Wrestling
Brooks 39, Lexington Christian 30 — Senior captain Ari Barua captured the winning pin for Brooks (4-0) against the Lions in the team’s first home meet of the season.
Oliver Ames 44, Whitman-Hanson 36 — Tyler Ingalls recorded his first varsity win with a solid pin at 138, while Victor Romero (132) and Jack Butler (160) contributed to push the Tigers (1-0) past the Panthers (0-1) for the non-league win.
Silver Lake 41, Plymouth South 39 — Caleb Barry made the 170 pin, a final success to push the Lakers (1-0) past the Panthers (0-1) for the non-league win in a close match.
Advertisement