EMass girls’ basketball: Leading Dartmouth to a 2-0 start, sophomore Kat Cheeseboro headlines Players of the Week

Catherine Antwi, Lowell Catholic — The senior scored 21 points and 28 points (career high), respectively, to lead the Crusaders to a 2-0 start with wins against Essex Tech and Mystic Valley.
Sophie Bradbury, East Bridgewater — With a 28-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist effort, she powered the ninth-ranked Vikings to a 64-35 nonleague win against Stoughton on Friday.
Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The sophomore guard averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.5 steals to help her squad beat Old Rochester and Apponequet.
Emily Collins, Winchester — A junior, Collins averaged 20.5 points and 12 rebounds across two victories against Waltham and Burlington.
Advertisement
Selina Monestime, Framingham — The senior guard stuffed the stat sheet by averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 blocks in wins against Attleboro and Natick.
Hialeah Turner-Foster, Mashpee — The senior guard set a school record (boys and girls) with her 42-point explosion in a 63-38 win against St. John Paul II on Friday.
__