EMass girls’ basketball: Leading Dartmouth to a 2-0 start, sophomore Kat Cheeseboro headlines Players of the Week

Catherine Antwi, Lowell Catholic — The senior scored 21 points and 28 points (career high), respectively, to lead the Crusaders to a 2-0 start with wins against Essex Tech and Mystic Valley.

Sophie Bradbury, East Bridgewater — With a 28-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist effort, she powered the ninth-ranked Vikings to a 64-35 nonleague win against Stoughton on Friday.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — The sophomore guard averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.5 steals to help her squad beat Old Rochester and Apponequet.