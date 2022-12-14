Fresh off out-dueling Tom Brady, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is questionable for Thursday Night vs. Seattle

Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain but it wasn’t “excruciating.”

Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career.

“I feel like this is part of the game,” Purdy said. “A lot of the guys have said, welcome to the NFL in terms of you get banged up a little bit, you have to be ready to roll in four days. You have to learn another install, you have to memorize plays, you have to get guys going around you, so this is it. This is the best of the best. And for me, I look at it as a challenge.”

Purdy has answered his first challenges since taking over in the first quarter in Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken left foot.

Purdy, who was the last pick in the NFL draft in April, threw two TD passes in a relief effort to help beat Miami in his first extensive action and then had two TD passes and a TD run last week in a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Purdy got injured on the second drive that game but played through the injury.

The 49ers also listed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) as questionable for the game Thursday night. San Francisco (9-4) can clinch the NFC West with a win. Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) will miss the game.

NFL mulls ejections for roughing the passer

The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced.

Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings the ejections were part of a discussion about including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays.

“The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” said Vincent, the league’s vice president of football operations. “But they’re human.”

Any changes wouldn’t happen until the offseason, Vincent said, adding that any changes would have to be weighed against the length of games and other factors.

“It’s a personal foul and there’s a ton of fouls in that category,” Vincent said. “Where does it end? Again, the most impactful play in football is pass interference. Now we start including the personal foul. But that’s why we’ll discuss it. I’ll be looking forward to this discussion.”

Huntley at Ravens practice

Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend’s win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren’t available for Saturday’s game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback . . . The Chiefs hope Kadarius Toney, who practiced last week after a hamstring injury but was unavailable against the Broncos, will get back on the field for the first time in nearly a month Sunday against the Texans. And they could have fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman back in short order after an abdominal injury landed him on injured reserve.

