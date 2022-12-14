Girls’ basketball notebook: Medfield’s Kate Olenik embraces her starring role, added pressure of being her team’s No. 1 option

Nickerson, also the varsity girls’ basketball coach at Medfield High, is accustomed to seeing middle-schoolers hang out with their friends and goof around. Whenever he glanced out to the court, he saw Olenik laser-focused, knocking down shot after shot by herself.

As a driven and detail-oriented sixth grader, Kate Olenik often poked her head into physical education teacher Mark Nickerson’s room after school and asked to borrow a basketball.

Six years later, Olenik is a captain and catalyst for the third-ranked Warriors (1-0) and has firmly established herself as one of the state’s most versatile and explosive players. The 5-foot-7-inch, Colby College-bound senior guard averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in leading Medfield to the Division 2 semifinals last winter.

As one of two seniors on the roster, Olenik — who exploded for 26 points in a 60-28 Tri-Valley League win over Holliston Tuesday — is embracing an even greater role. She was one of several go-to options last year, and now she’s blossomed into the clear No. 1 weapon.

“I think she’s ready for that,” Nickerson said. “I see her leadership skills, and I think she loves having the pressure on her. It is squarely on her this year, and I think she’s going to thrive.”

Olenik first discovered basketball in kindergarten and hasn’t stopped playing since. With constant guidance and support from her father, Chris, who coached her through middle school, she found her niche at a young age.

Two-on-two driveway battles with her dad and younger siblings became a regular occurrence, as Olenik started to build toward one day playing for the high school.

In seventh grade, she beat the buzzer in the Metrowest semifinals against Franklin and eventually lifted Medfield to a championship.

“That was something you dream about,” Olenik said.

When the Warriors captured a 2017 varsity state title with current Harvard captain Maggie McCarthy, Nickerson wondered how the Warriors were going to help fill the void. A few years later, along came Olenik, to complement an already-elite core.

In the first game of her senior season, Medfield's Kate Olenik erupted for a team-high 26 points to lead her team to a decisive 60-28 victory over Holliston on Tuesday night. DebeeTlumacki

She carved out a key role as the only freshman on varsity and made her presence felt right away. When the starting senior point guard was sick for a game against Ashland, Olenik got the nod and erupted for 16 points in the first quarter.

The first meeting between the schools had been tight, but this time, the Warriors surged ahead, 27-1, behind Olenik’s brilliance. In Nickerson’s words, it was like she was “shot out of a cannon.”

“It was almost like her saying to me, ‘You serious? You’re bringing me off the bench?’” Nickerson said with a laugh. “Here was her opportunity, and she rose to the occasion. She always has.”

A shifty, poised, and aggressive playmaker with a silky outside shot, Olenik has a knack for providing exactly what her team needs. Nickerson believes her quiet confidence and humility help set her apart.

A member of the Bay State Jaguars AAU program, Kate Olenik honed her moves to the basket over countless hours of practice on the court. “She’s always thinking one step ahead,” said Medfield junior guard Kelly Blake. DebeeTlumacki

He described Olenik, who also plays for the AAU club Bay State Jaguars, as a “basketball junkie” and said she’s one of the best players he’s ever coached. Olenik, who’s on pace to become a 1,000-point scorer, embraces the spotlight but also takes pride in bringing out the best in those around her.

“She’s always thinking one step ahead,” Medfield junior guard Kelly Blake said. “She always makes the right decision for the play. She’s a selfless player who loves to see her teammates succeed.”

This year, as the only senior starter, Olenik is taking on even more of a leadership role. She serves as a bridge between former players and young up-and-comers to keep the continuity of the program strong. Medfield has six juniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen this season, on a small and relatively inexperienced yet promising team.

Medfield senior guard Kate Olenik, a Colby College commit, visualizes her foul shot going through the hoop before making it happen against Holliston. Her high school coach, Mark Nickerson, described Olenik as "a basketball junkie." DebeeTlumacki

She prides herself on keeping the intensity level high in practice so others follow suit.

Olenik knows it can be mentally taxing to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Medfield. She offers underclassmen rides, makes sure to chat with them at team dinners, and helps them feel comfortable on the court. Olenik was once in their position, so she knows building camaraderie goes a long way.

“We lost a lot of seniors, but I’m really hopeful about this team,” Olenik said. “I love all the girls, and I feel good about us going far.”

Courtside chatter

▪ North Quincy coach Matt Ramponi is taking a leave of absence from the team due to a family medical emergency. A week after Ramponi was awarded MIAA Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year, his wife, Michelle, was rushed to Brigham and Women’s cardiovascular ICU and spent multiple weeks in the hospital. She had no prior heart condition and is now completing a long recovery.

Ramponi will step aside to care for Michelle and their 2-year-old daughter but continue to support his team from afar.

“We’re looking forward to getting the ball rolling and kind of proving a lot of people wrong,” he said.

Stephanie Geehan has stepped in as coach for the Raiders (0-1), who lost star guard Orlagh Gormley (transferred to Dexter Southfield) but have a solid cast of playmakers led by Ava Bryan and Bridget Capone. North Quincy advancd to the Division 2 quarterfinals in a 24-1 season last winter.

“He’s still a huge supporter of them,” Geehan said of Ramponi. “They know that. They know they have the support of both of us, and we work as a team, all together.”

▪ Top-ranked St. Mary’s (2-0) received an early test in its 50-48 win against No. 11 Woburn Friday, and will soon hit the road for three games in Florida. As the defending Division 3 champion with a trio of college-bound stars in Yirsy Queliz (Northeastern), Kellyn Preira (Monmouth), and Niya Morgen, the Spartans have a target on their backs.

Coach Jeff Newhall says his squad is admirably handling the expectations.

“So far, I think the stuff that we need work on and the mistakes we’re making, I don’t think are due to any added pressure,” Newhall said.

The biggest early question for the Spartans is who steps in to fill the center spot for graduated senior Olivia Abbott. So far, Reese Matela and Michelle Azzun have taken reps at center, and St. Mary’s can also shift to a smaller lineup and slot in freshman Jillian Roberts.

Games to watch

Thursday, Reading at No. 11 Woburn, 7 p.m. — The Tanners will face another tough test, this one against a fellow Middlesex-Liberty contender.

Friday, No. 18 Framingham at No. 4 Newton North, 6 p.m. — Selina Monestimecq and the Flyers will look for an early statement win against Abigail Wrightcq and the Tigers.

Friday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle, 6 p.m. — This rivalry game could have long-term implications in the chase for a Dual County-Thorpe title.

Tuesday, No. 19 Foxborough at No. 6 Franklin — Foxborough, an up-and-comer in Division 2, will try to upset perennial Division 1 contender Franklin.

Tuesday, No. 13 Central Catholic at No. 20 Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m. — This Merrimack Valley-Large showdown pits two top eight seeds from last year’s Division 1 tournament.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.