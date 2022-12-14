Hijjah Allen-Paisley energizes unranked Cathedral girls’ basketball in upset of No. 1 St. Mary’s

Cathedral built a sizable lead and endured some youthful nerves late to win a 55-53 Catholic Cenral thriller in its home opener. Sophomore Hijjah Allen-Paisley attacked the basket off of an inbounds pass and converted a tough layup with less than two seconds remaining to break the tie and ignite the home crowd.

The Cathedral girls’ basketball team was well aware of its unranked status entering a matchup against No. 1 St. Mary’s Wednesday.

“It was a party,” Lassiter said. “The girls were excited. From the start to the finish, when role players subbed in, everybody was excited and energy was high on the bench.”

Allen-Paisley finished with a team-high 25 points and helped the Panthers (2-1) pull away by double digits early in the second half.

They held the Spartans’ star trio of Yirsy Queliz, Kellyn Preira and Niya Morgen to difficult shots and kept possession to create the gap. Cathedral led by as many as nine points with under two minutes remaining, but then coughed up six turnovers that allowed St. Mary’s (2-1) to tie things up.

Lassiter said the whirlwind nature of the contest was a valuable lesson for his team.

“For them, [it’s about] just understanding it’s just basketball,” he said. “Whether someone’s a senior or a freshman, when you put the work in a gym, your abilities are still your abilities, and it’s [important for them] to believe in themselves.”

Jasmine Day-Cox, a junior who transferred after winning Boston City League MVP honors at O’Bryant, added 8 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, and freshman guard Keyona Raines contributed 12 points and 7 rebounds.