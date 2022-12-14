Hilary Witt knows scoring is down in women’s college hockey, and her UNH squad is focused on improving in that department

“There’s a lot more skill and the game’s a lot faster,” said Witt. “There’s not as much offense as there used to be. I think teams are really learning how to defend well. We don’t score as many goals as in the past and that’s something I think is attributed to really good goaltending and good defense. It’s really hard to score at this level.”

The Canton native, who has served as coach at the University of New Hampshire since 2014, and previously coached at Yale and Northeastern, notes that players’ skill is as high as it ever has been, but scoring is down.

Witt’s Wildcats (6-14) are finding that scoring drought to be true, and it’s something they are focused on improving. They did in their second-to-last game before the holiday break, a 4-0 win over nationally ranked UConn.

“I feel like we’re playing pretty good hockey and we have for the last month or so,” said Witt. “But you have to score goals to win games, and that’s something we’ve obviously not done enough of. I like our team a lot, and we’re doing a lot of really good things, but we’ve got to put the puck in the net.”

During her playing career at Northeastern from 1996-2000, Witt was the Huskies’ go-to scorer. She had 113 goals and 208 points over four seasons, including 33 power-play goals. She was a three-time nominee for the Patty Kazmaier Award, and is in the Northeastern, Massachusetts Hockey, and Beanpot Halls of Fame. A member of the United States national team in 2001, she has gone on to coach several USA Hockey international squads, including as an assistant for the 2014 Olympic team.

With so many ties to the Boston area, Witt tries to recruit locals to play at UNH, but it can be hard given the caliber of the Beanpot schools.

“Recruiting out of Massachusetts is challenging when you have so many teams in Massachusetts that are competitive, with Northeastern, BC, BU, and Harvard,” she said. “It’s not always the easiest to get the kids who aren’t flying under the radar.”

But Witt has a nice group from the Commonwealth, including Gabby Jones, a transfer graduate student out of Westfield who is third on the team in scoring, and Reading’s Shea Verrier, who scored twice in a 5-2 win over Union.

UNH will begin the new year with a series of tests, playing at St. Cloud State and Minnesota. Witt believes in her defense and knows her offense is beginning to step up to the challenge.

“We’ve played well enough defensively and with possession [right before the break], but ultimately you have to put the puck in the net,” said Witt. “That’s something that we’re working a lot on and our players are getting more confident in. I think that’ll get a lot better as we progress through the season.”

Recruiting landscape changes

One local prep school is making a change to best get its players in front of college coaches.

The Winchendon School, which plays in the NEPSAC, announced Monday that its girls’ hockey team will play a U16 and U19 club schedule in 2023-24, instead of a prep school schedule. Jeff Pellegrini, a member of Northeastern’s coaching staff from 2012-18, leads the Winchendon program and led the decision-making process over the summer and fall. Former Penn State coach Dean Jackson is also involved.

It is a move informed by Pellegrini and Jackson’s past lives on the recruiting trail. Women’s college hockey recruiting often takes place at club program tournaments. Players and their parents balance playing for a full-season club team and a high school team. This can be especially difficult at prep schools, where there can be rules regarding leaving campus for non-school-affiliated sports. Prep school alumnae used to dominate Division 1 college roster, but that has changed over the last decade.

Hockey academies have emerged as an alternative for families who want their daughters to have the best chance to be recruited to a D1 program, without having to constantly take them out of school to do so. These programs offer club hockey and will often work with a local school to offer academics that work better within game and practice schedules. Established in 1999, North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) in Wellesley is the grandmother of them all. NAHA dominates Division 1 college placements and regularly places players on USA Hockey’s international teams.

Opponents of the academies allege that academics are not prioritized, which is a detriment when female players still can’t make a full-time living playing professional hockey.

“Over the past few years we’ve watched players leave to play at ‘hockey academies’ at the expense of their education,” said Pellegrini in a school release. “We believe [our] model is the best of both worlds, a full-season schedule wrapped around an education-first philosophy.”

Pellegrini believes that prep schools need to do something to counteract the loss of players to these academies, and moving Winchendon to a club program is his answer.

“We have been keenly observing the trends of women’s ice hockey and the incredible growth within our program since my arrival in 2021,” he said via e-mail. “Over the course of the late summer into early fall, we decided to move to the full-season model at the U16 and U19 levels. This is what our current students and families want, and what potential families are looking for.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.