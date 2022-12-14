How filthy was the move that led to David Pastrnak’s shootout winner for the Bruins against the Islanders?

▪ Whether he said “wooh” or “oooh” or “hoof” depends on the tuning of your ear, but Jim Montgomery couldn’t find a way to describe David Pastrnak’s shootout goal in Tuesday night’s win over the Islanders.

Slapping a few ice chips down the driveway while waiting for the Bruins to get back on Eastern Standard Time …

Various tweets from the hockey commentariat described Pastrnak’s stutter-to-shelf move as “beyond filthy,” “sick,” and “Kalt, kalter, David Pastrnak.” The latter was a post from the NHL’s German-language account, meaning: there’s cold, there’s colder, and then there’s David Pastrnak.

Here was Andy Brickley on NESN: “The slowness of the pace, when you get between the hash marks, starting to slow down … then it’s all about hands and pump-fakes, and where am I going? Shelf.”

The Bruins on Instagram: “It’s the pump-fake shoulder-shimmy for us.”

What Pastrnak did to Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov:

He glided in on his forehand, touched the puck to shooting position, and at the hash marks, made a spastic pump-fake of a high-glove shot that forced Varlamov to recoil. He let the puck glide to his backhand as Varlamov, bracing for a backhand finish, briefly lowered his blocker and started to extend his stick for a poke check. Pastrnak then cat-and-moused it across to his forehand, where he lifted it over the glove. He was a dog owner pulling the toy away from a terrier.

Sublime indeed.

Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney remain in discussions about how much the team should be paying him.

▪ Up to 11-12–23 in 27 games after a pair of goals on Tuesday, Jake DeBrusk is the Bruins’ second-leading scorer. Over his last 82 games, nearly all of them in Boston’s top six, he has put up 31-26–57 totals. His legs have been churning throughout.

“That’s his entire game,” Montgomery said. “When he has the puck, he has the ability to put defensemen on their heels. I thought he was attacking defensemen. Like that rush in overtime, I mean, wow. I thought he was ending it. I thought that was going to be the hat trick goal.”

▪ DeBrusk’s shootout goal Tuesday came after he picked the puck up at center ice, took seven quick strides to get to the top of the left circle, and pulled to a shooting position. With the puck loaded and gliding left to right, he was a threat to shoot or deke. Like Pastrnak, his change of pace keeps befuddling goalies.

“I think over the last couple years, I’ve made fun of [Jeremy Swayman] when I’ve beaten him,” DeBrusk said. “They now know my moves. I think it’s more so that they kind of talk to me about the speed that I’m coming with. It’s hard to read if it’s a shot, deke or if I’m going to slow down. You can kind of decipher it both ways. Some guys come in like [Evgeny] Kuznetsov, very, very slow. It just kind of brings another element. You try and get out a little bit wide. I missed my other one — I think it hit the post last time I tried. So I went back to old faithful. Thankfully, it went in.”

▪ It was interesting to hear DeBrusk describe linemate Taylor Hall as “probably the fastest player in the NHL.” Plenty of contenders for that role outside of Boston.

Hall’s RPMs aren’t the highest — many smaller, shiftier players have quicker feet — but few cover more ground at full speed. When Hall is mashing the gas, he can blow a defender’s doors off. It’s one reason the Edmontonian DeBrusk admired Hall, former franchise Oiler, when both were some 10 years younger.

▪ Pavel Zacha’s pace and three-zone effectiveness make him a quality top-nine forward. The skill and passing ability he has shown of late make him look like a viable No. 2 center on a post-David Krejci roster.

“Having spoken to a couple coaches who coached him, they said his hockey sense and vision were really good,” Montgomery said. “The thing that I think has helped him become an even better player this year is being around players like [Brad] Marchand, Pastrnak, Krejci, [Patrice] Bergeron, [Nick] Foligno — like, we have guys that work. You see the work that goes in day in, day out, it’s almost by osmosis you become a more competitive player.”

Zacha, making $3.5 million on a one-year deal, might be in line for a $1.5 million to $2 million raise if he keeps playing like this.

▪ It’s easy for a reporter to appreciate Montgomery’s brand of candor. Most coaches wouldn’t acknowledge the concept of a scheduled loss exists, much less note that Tuesday’s win looked like one. .

▪ Derek Forbort became the 10th NHL defenseman to score a shorthanded goal this season, and the last Bruins defenseman since Brandon Carlo April 5. Like Carlo, Forbort makes his bones killing penalties, not attacking, but he likes the freedom Montgomery’s system offers for defensemen who see opportunity.

“Everybody’s getting more and more comfortable that everybody should be expected to help us produce offense,” Montgomery said. “Whether they’re getting points or they’re just part of the play that’s creating the offense. It’s the same thing — like, we’ve been really pleased with Brandon Carlo’s offense because he’s always in the right spot helping us to either maintain possession or be a part of the passing sequence that leads to offense.”

