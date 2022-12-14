Morocco fans to gather in Revere to watch historic World Cup showdown against France

For Noureddine Sahrour, a Moroccan native and Haverhill resident, Morocco’s winning streak in the World Cup isn’t just about soccer; It’s also a moment of unprecedented pride and accomplishment, reinvigorating Moroccan, Arab, and African diaspora communities with a “can-do” attitude, he said.
“This is huge,” said Sahrour, who moved to the United States from Morocco in 1986. “Even if [Morocco doesn’t] win ... sports can boost the morale of people, not just in sports, but in education, in science, in all other fields.”
On Wednesday, Morocco faces its next formidable opponent in a semifinal match against France, after already knocking out soccer giants Spain and Portugal — two countries that formerly colonized Morocco. Fans of the underdog soccer squad are now looking to today’s match as a poetic opportunity for Morocco to defeat a third imperial power.
morocco vs france is going to be delicious, cant wait to see morocco beat their colonizers— Aamna Qureshi (@aamnaqureshi_) December 10, 2022
Moroccan communities have been gathering in Revere, where the city says 10 percent of the population is from the North African country, to celebrate the team’s World Cup wins by crowding cafes, beaches, and even streets. The celebrations will continue Wednesday during a watch party hosted at Beachmont Veterans Memorial School in Revere for the World Cup semifinal match between Morocco and France at 2 p.m., according to the Revere Parks and Recreation Department. Fans should enter through door 18, according to a flyer from the department.
Fans will be witnessing a historic showdown. This is the first time Morocco has qualified for the World Cup round of 16 since 1986, and Morocco is the first country in African and Arab history to advance through the quarter and semifinals of the tournament.
“This World Cup run was not on anybody’s bucket list,” said Sahrour, 59. “A lot of people before were saying they just want to see them win before [they] die. ... But now I am getting greedy. I want to see what it feels like to win a World Cup.”
