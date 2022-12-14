Morocco fans to gather in Revere to watch historic World Cup showdown against France

For Noureddine Sahrour, a Moroccan native and Haverhill resident, Morocco’s winning streak in the World Cup isn’t just about soccer; It’s also a moment of unprecedented pride and accomplishment, reinvigorating Moroccan, Arab, and African diaspora communities with a “can-do” attitude, he said.

“This is huge,” said Sahrour, who moved to the United States from Morocco in 1986. “Even if [Morocco doesn’t] win ... sports can boost the morale of people, not just in sports, but in education, in science, in all other fields.”

On Wednesday, Morocco faces its next formidable opponent in a semifinal match against France, after already knocking out soccer giants Spain and Portugal — two countries that formerly colonized Morocco. Fans of the underdog soccer squad are now looking to today’s match as a poetic opportunity for Morocco to defeat a third imperial power.