Morocco made for a brilliant underdog, but France’s depth and quality got the defending champions to another World Cup Final

Morocco set an example for underdogs, threatening the Euro-South American monopoly on World Cup finals, but they also showed how not to play against the French. Morocco’s all-out, caution-to-the-wind style disrupted plenty of opponents in Qatar, and they amped up the physicality in an attempt to knock the defending champions off balance. But their crash-and-dash tactics were countered by the equally physical French, whose guile, finishing quality, and squad depth made the difference.

Heavily-favored France held off Morocco’s hard-charging challenge for a 2-0 win Wednesday, ending the Atlas Lions’ surprising World Cup run in the semifinals. The Moroccans had a chance to go further than any outsider in tournament history, but fell a game short of the final, along the way inspiring the African continent, the Arab world, and their own countrymen, who turned out in numbers at Al Bayt Stadium.

France became the first reigning champions since Brazil (1998) to reach the final and will bid to become the third nation to capture consecutive World Cups when it meets Argentina in the final Sunday. The Argentines will need to be able to match up in muscle with the French, but they will need to call on skill and subtlety, as well.

Morroco had mostly out-and-out sped past previous foes, pressing all over the field, just about everyone joining in on counterattacks. The defense had been nearly impenetrable, the Moroccans blanking four previous European teams, thanks to the spectacular goalkeeping of Yassine Bounou.

But France, missing two starters because of illness, capitalized on defensive misplays and turnovers to set the tone. Both goals — left back Theo Hernandez (fifth minute) and substitute Randal Kolo Muani (79th) — were converted off rebounds from blocked shots.

Hernandez finished a half-volley past Bounou to open the scoring after Kylian Mbappe’s attempt deflected to the back post. Antoine Griezmann set up the sequence, collecting Raphael Varane’s pass ahead of a missed tackle by a sliding Jawad El Yamiq just outside the penalty area.

The Moroccans did not back off, but left Olivier Giroud open for a left-footer off the left post and another just wide left with the net open in the first half.

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos basically allowed the teams to go at it. In the second half Mbappe survived some serious non-calls, including one that sliced the laces off his shoe. In the 51st minute, Mbappe went down, receiving on-field treatment after a sliding Sofyan Amrabat caught him at the end line. In the 58th, the top of Mbappe’s shoe was in tatters, but a couple minutes later, he returned with a newly-tied crampon. No foul called on either play.

Marcus Thuram replaced Giroud and just missed with a header off a free kick, then helped set up the second goal. Aurelien Tchouameni started the sequence, outmaneuvering Amrabat in the center circle, Youssouf Fofana (starting in place of Adrien Rabiot) finding Thuram following a strong run through the middle of the field before going down near the edge of the penalty arc. Fofana stayed on the ground as advantage was played and had a close-up look of Kolo Muani finishing into an open net after Mbappe’s shot was deflected.

That score might have clinched the result, but did not slow down the Morrocans, who went full speed through six minutes of added time, then collapsed in numbers at the final whistle.

Morroco’s achievements were no fluke. Strong support made this game seem like a Morocco home match, fans whistling French possessions from start to finish, adding to the Atlas Lions’ motivations.

But Morocco’s tactical limitations were exposed as France concentrated on containing Amrabat, who had been effective during the tournament by dropping deep to take possession and set up the offense. Many teams using a setup similar to France’s 4-2-3-1 instruct their striker to lead the charge by pressing opposing defenders and the goalkeeper. Instead, Giroud mostly jogged after Amrabat near the halfway line, and had plenty of energy left when it came time to go on the attack.

So, the Atlas Lions had to play through Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech on the wings, as France’s central defenders closed down the middle. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri had no chance as Ibrahima Konate and Varane collapsed on him — in fact, En-Nesyri was barely credited with touching the ball (three times in 66 minutes, the statistics say) in the opening half. In the second half, Abderrazak Hamdallah replaced En-Nesyri, but Morocco lacked a second striker in the late going as Walid Cheddira (suspension) was unavailable.

France, meanwhile, did not seem to miss Rabiot or defender Dayot Upamecano (illness), plus several other potential starters who went down either before the tournament began or early on in the competition. There might be not better symbol of France’s depth than Thuram. A last-minute roster addition after Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku were injured, Thuram is tied for second in scoring in Germany’s Bundesliga (behind Nkunku), playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Now, Thuram is a game away from becoming the first son of a World Cup champion (Lilian Thuram) to win the title.

