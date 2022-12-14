NFL medical director asks for patience with DeVante Parker concussion investigation: ‘Let’s let all the facts emerge’

But NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Wednesday the situation isn’t so black-and-white, and intimated that the protocol may not have been breached.

Parker was allowed to line up for the next play despite appearing wobbly from a hit and stumbling several times. The play was only stopped, it appeared, because Nelson Agholor waived his hands vigorously and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury threw his challenge flag.

IRVING, Texas — DeVante Parker’s head injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s win over the Cardinals looked like an obvious failure of the NFL’s concussion-spotting protocols.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are conducting a joint investigation to determine if protocol was violated. Parker sat out Wednesday’s practice in Arizona after officially being diagnosed with a concussion.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t want to speak specifically about it since that review is underway,” Sills said at the Four Seasons Dallas, where the NFL held its winter league meeting with owners and front office personnel. “I can say, let’s let all the facts emerge. I don’t think all the facts are out there.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Speaking on background after his media availability, Sills reiterated that there is more that will be revealed by the joint NFL-NFLPA investigation.

Though a definitive timeline hasn’t been set, the results of the investigation will probably be announced within two weeks. NFL vice president Jeff Miller said the league needs to interview the relevant personnel — game officials, sideline medical personnel, and concussion spotters. The personnel are mostly game day employees, not full-time NFL employees, and many work day jobs in medicine. Parker likely won’t have to be interviewed because the issue was with the protocol, not his concussion evaluation.

Earlier this season, the investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion was announced 13 days after he suffered the injury on Sept. 25. While the Dolphins and NFL medical staff were cleared of wrongdoing, the NFL amended its concussion protocol to make ataxia, or stumbling, an automatic “no-go” for players attempting to return to the game.

Advertisement

Concussion safety has been a hot topic in the NFL this season ever since Tua Tagovailoa went down in September. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Parker appeared to show signs of ataxia Monday night with about four minutes left in the first quarter. After being driven into the ground by a defender, Parker was slow to get up and stumbled as he tried to stand. Left guard Cole Strange grabbed Parker by the arm, and Parker continued to stumble. ESPN announcer Troy Aikman noticed it immediately.

“Oh, he’s a little banged up,” Aikman said. “They’re going to be watching him — somebody upstairs should be. He looked a little wobbly coming up, after he comes up off the ground.”

Parker then took his stance at the line of scrimmage, and wobbled several times. At this point, Agholor waived his arms frantically, Kingsbury challenged the play, and the whistle was blown. None of the game officials approached Parker, but Agholor escorted him to the sideline. Parker eventually went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Parker expressed frustration on Instagram on Tuesday. “Get on yalls (expletive) job nfl, thankful my brother was aware of the situation nelson Agholor.”

Sills commended Agholor for being alert and defended the league’s spotting protocols, which include unaffiliated neurological consultants.

“Kudos to a teammate who spoke up in that situation,” Sills said. “I think it demonstrates how vigilant everyone is being about these issues. I often say concussion diagnosis or recognition is not one person’s responsibility.”

Advertisement

Nelson Agholor (left) was there for his teammate DeVante Parker after he suffered a concussion against the Cardinals. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Sills said the NFL has had 22 medical timeouts by concussion spotters this season, more than one per week and more than double the previous high. Patriots safety Devin McCourty was removed late from Monday’s game by the concussion spotter, though McCourty told reporters Wednesday that his shoulder was the issue and he was cleared to return to the game.

“We’ve put an entire network of people, and that network includes our spotters and sideline personnel, but also includes coaches and game officials and players themselves,” Sills said. “It’s impossible as a physician to see the entire game. It’s impossible for anyone to see everything that’s going on. And that’s why we want to have this extensive network.”

The NFL said concussions have decreased significantly in recent years, from 281 in 2017 to 224 in 2019 to 187 in 2021 (including training camp, preseason games, and the regular season). The NFL doesn’t share 2022 data until after the season is complete, but Miller said concussions during training camp practices decreased this year, largely because of the Guardian Caps that offensive and defensive linemen wore on their helmets.

Guardian Caps cut down on concussions in training camp practices. Steven Senne/Associated Press

But concussions took center stage in last weekend’s Week 14 slate. In addition to the Parker incident on national television, quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Tyler Huntley, and Kenny Pickett suffered concussions. Pickett returned to the game after getting a concussion evaluation, but was removed again after one series. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett didn’t exhibit symptoms immediately.

Advertisement

“Quarterbacks are notable, of course, and when there are three concussions in one weekend you stop and look at them,” Miller said. “But we look at all of them in the offseason, anyway, to see if there’s patterns or trends or things that can be done . . . Could be the fact that there’s more players running outside the pocket than there were before. It could be that there are certain dynamics like heads hitting the ground that are disproportionally true with quarterbacks. Those are the elements we’re going to be studying in the offseason.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.