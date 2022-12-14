The Patriots could be hosting a game in Germany next season

NFL vice president of league events Peter O’Reilly said Wednesday that the NFL is attempting to hold two games in Germany next year, since there won’t be a game in Mexico City. The NFL hopes to return to Mexico City in 2024, but Estadio Azteca will be undergoing renovations next year for the World Cup.

The Patriots and Chiefs are vying to be the next team to host a game in Germany, and both may get the opportunity in 2023.

The Patriots and Chiefs are due to have nine home games in 2023, and are two of the four teams (along with the Bucs and Panthers) assigned to Germany in the league’s International Home Marketing Rights initiative. The Bucs were the home team for the first Germany game in November in Munich. The NFL has a deal to host at least four games in Germany (between Munich and Frankfurt) from 2022-25.

The Patriots played in Mexico City in 2017 and in London in 2012 and 2009, winning all three times.

