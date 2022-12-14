Patriots designate defensive tackle Christian Barmore to return

TUCSON — The Patriots have designated Christian Barmore to return after the defensive tackle was on hand for Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.

Barmore has missed the last seven games after tweaking his knee against the Browns Oct. 16.

Barmore was part of a large group of players who returned to practice after missing time recently. Running back Damien Harris (thigh), receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and punter Jake Bailey were all in attendance.