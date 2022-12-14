Patriots designate defensive tackle Christian Barmore to return

TUCSON — The Patriots have designated Christian Barmore to return after the defensive tackle was on hand for Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Barmore has missed the last seven games after tweaking his knee against the Browns Oct. 16.
Barmore was part of a large group of players who returned to practice after missing time recently. Running back Damien Harris (thigh), receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and punter Jake Bailey were all in attendance.
Meyers and Bailey, who has been on injured reserve with a back ailment and is eligible to come off at any time, did not participate in the stretching and light jogging portion of practice that media was allowed to observe, so their statuses are still unclear.
Receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and cornerback Jack Jones (knee), all of whom left Monday night’s win over the Cardinals early, were not on hand.
The first injury report of the week is due out later Wednesday.
