Premier Hockey Federation continues to increase player pay with doubling of salary cap for next season

The news comes less than a year since the league’s board of governors pledged $25 million in direct payments and benefits for its talent.

The seven-team Premier Hockey Federation announced Wednesday morning that it will double its salary cap from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season, the third season in a row the cap has grown.

“This historic salary cap increase reflects the strength of our league and developing business model, and supports an enhanced player experience that over the last year has introduced full healthcare benefits, facility upgrades, league expansion, and a record 84-game schedule,” said Reagan Carey, PHF commissioner, in a statement.

“We know how dedicated and selfless these players are to building more opportunities for women in sport, and the PHF is committed to prioritizing our support of these talented and skilled players on and off the ice. Players, alumni, staff, coaches, volunteers, partners, ownership, and our passionate fans have all been working towards ensuring full-time professional hockey is a career path for women.”

The league, which went by the National Women’s Hockey League until re-branding itself last September, launched a two-year media rights deal with ESPN this season, with live coverage on ESPN+ and international rights for games that include the TSN network in Canada.

The league says all seven of its teams, including the Boston Pride, exceed 75 percent of the current $750,000 cap.

In 2021, the salary cap was $150,000 per team.

“We will not stop here, and are very proud to continue our track record of establishing new records for women’s professional hockey,” said Carey. “The PHF was the first league to pay its players back in 2015, and our commitment to building the best home for women’s professional hockey requires us to continue leading the way forward. Greater financial opportunities for athletes is part of the new PHF era. We are doing the work, and we are seeing the results.”

The Boston Pride, who play at the Warrior Arena and won last season’s championship Isobel Cup, sit atop the standings with a 7-1 record this season.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, formed in 2019 out of discontent with women’s hockey in the NWHL and the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, still operates its own four-team tour.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.