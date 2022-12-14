Shortstop Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to a 13-year, $350-million deal with Giants

Carlos Correa and the Giants are in agreement on a 13-year deal that would pay the shortstop $350 million, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old hit .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs last season with Minnesota.
The two-time All-Star, who was with Houston for the first seven years of his career, sets the standard for shortstop contracts; according to MLB.com, his deal has no opt-out and a full no-trade clause. In addition, it surpasses Francisco Lindor’s ($341 million) for the largest shortstop contract by total value.