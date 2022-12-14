fb-pixel Skip to main content
Shortstop Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to a 13-year, $350-million deal with Giants

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated December 14, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Correa landed a sizable new deal from the Giants.Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Carlos Correa and the Giants are in agreement on a 13-year deal that would pay the shortstop $350 million, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old hit .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs last season with Minnesota.

The two-time All-Star, who was with Houston for the first seven years of his career, sets the standard for shortstop contracts; according to MLB.com, his deal has no opt-out and a full no-trade clause. In addition, it surpasses Francisco Lindor’s ($341 million) for the largest shortstop contract by total value.

