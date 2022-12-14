The World Cup final is set: France is looking for back-to-back titles, but it will have to get past Lionel Messi and Argentina

France will have an opportunity to become the first back-to-back winner since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. But getting past the legendary Lionel Messi won’t be an easy task.

Les Bleus dispatched upstart Morocco , the first African team to advance to a semifinal, 2-0 on Wednesday with an early goal by Theo Hernández and another in the 79th minute by Randal Kolo Muani.

The World Cup final is set: France will play Argentina on Sunday.

The Argentinians, winners of two World Cups, have been unstoppable since losing their opening match against Saudi Arabia.

And they’ve been driven by 35-year-old Messi, who has one last chance to hoist the World Cup trophy.

After Argentina beat Croatia on Tuesday, Messi was asked if Sunday will be his last World Cup game.

“Yes. Surely yes. There’s a lot of years until the next one and I don’t think I have it in me and finishing like this is best,” he replied. “[I feel] a lot of happiness to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final. Everything I’ve lived in this World Cup, what people experienced and how much the people back in Argentina are enjoying it all is very emotional.”

It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014.

The final will be held at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, right outside of Doha. It’s the largest stadium in the country. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Fox.

Croatia and Morocco will play in a third-place consolation game on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST on Fox.

Here’s what you need to know:

How France got here

Les Bleus were slotted into Group D, where they beat Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1 before losing, 1-0, in an upset by Tunisia. Kylian Mbappé scored three times in the group stage.

In the Round of 16, Mbappé scored twice and Olivier Giroud added another goal to help France past Poland.

And then, France beat England in the quarterfinals, 2-1, behind goals from Giroud and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

How Argentina got here

Argentina was placed in Group C. After losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, Albiceleste beat Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 to advance. Messi scored two goals in the group stage.

In the Round of 16, Messi and Julián Álvarez combined to help Argentina past Australia, 2-1. Despite goals from Messi and Nahuel Molina in the quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, the game went to a shootout with Argentina advancing, 4-3.

On Tuesday, Messi (1) and Álvarez (2) led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia.