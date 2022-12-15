10 great movie performances to mark 2022

A great performance can enhance a good movie or make a bad one tolerable. Here’s a list of the performances that stuck with me this year. Note the adjective: These are great performances. That doesn’t necessarily mean these are the best performances of 2022, though in a few cases I think they are.

I was 16 when “Top Gun” came out, and I was as indifferent to it back then as I am to its sequel now. However, even I was moved by the return of Iceman, frenemy of Tom Cruise’s Maverick. Kilmer’s real-life struggles with throat cancer influenced my reaction, to be sure, but the gravitas he brings to this small but essential role makes me understand why so many people loved this movie. The cocky guy we remember from our youth is now, appropriately, the elder statesman and a bittersweet symbol of the passage of time. Kilmer’s acting is so good you could mute the sound and still get everything he conveys.

Janelle Monáe in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

In a drawing room full of broadly played characters/suspects, Monáe gets the juiciest role. Rian Johnson’s script makes her the catalyst for all the twisty fun and games he throws at the audience. As a result, she almost pushes Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc off the screen. They’re an appealing duo (or is it a trio? Watch the movie to see what I mean), and Craig eagerly lets Monáe take the lead. Add a wardrobe of glamorous outfits for her to don, and more than a little vengeance to wreak, and — voila! — a movie star finally gets her due.

Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

Whishaw may seem like an odd choice considering this drama’s ensemble of great actresses playing women who meet about whether to leave or stay with the male villagers who abused them. But he holds his own against their powerful performances in Sarah Polley’s film, and he does so without having a particularly exciting part. The other men in this film are all reprehensible, and Whishaw’s August, despite his best intentions of allyship, is still a man. His presence among these women is a result of patriarchal rules — they need someone to keep their meeting minutes, and only the men have been taught to read and write. Whishaw subtly carries this guilt in his body and his voice. His performance as a sounding board for these women does what a good supporting role should do: It elevates the other actors.

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Henry is the true definition of a character actor; that is, someone who consistently does great work (see 2020′s “The Outside Story”) and is recognized, even though most people don’t remember his name. In this drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a war veteran who develops a friendship with a fellow wounded soul played by Henry, the actor deftly handles his role’s complexities, working through feelings of guilt, loneliness, and betrayal in such an understated manner that he makes it all seem effortless. Along with an equally strong Lawrence, Henry helps save this quiet two-hander from a critical screenplay mistake that almost sinks it.

Bowen Yang in “Fire Island”

The “Saturday Night Live” standout appears briefly to enliven the otherwise dismal LGBTQ comedy “Bros,” but he shines in a heartfelt supporting role in screenwriter and costar Joel Kim Booster’s gay rewrite of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Yang brings the brash, hilarious persona we’ve come to expect from him, but he surprises us by imbuing his sidekick character, Howie, with dramatic shadings that highlight his insecurities and worries. He is the aching heart of this romantic comedy. Howie is the role I most identified with on this list; as someone too fat and unconventional looking to even gaze in the direction of the titular snobby vacation spot, I found a kindred spirit in him.

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

As Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, Deadwyler gives the best performance of 2022. One need only look at the scene where she testifies at the trial of her 14-year old son’s murderers. Director Chinonye Chukwu shoots it as a long take that focuses on Deadwyler, who seamlessly runs through every emotion a mother in this scenario would have, and some we would not have considered. At one point, she appears to momentarily convulse before mustering a steely will punctuated with righteous rage. The scene where she sees and touches an unrecognizable body she still recognizes as her son is also a spectacular showcase of acting. In a few short scenes earlier in the film, she establishes an impressive, familial chemistry with Jalyn Hall, who plays Emmett, and Whoopi Goldberg, who plays Till-Mobley’s mother. I will never shake this performance.





Keke Palmer in “Nope”

In a movie full of underrated performances by actors including Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea, I chose Palmer because she has the biggest, brashest role to play. As Emerald, the irresponsible half of the Haywood siblings, proprietors of a California ranch that loans out horses to Hollywood, she convincingly plays every angle writer-director Jordan Peele throws at her. She’s funny, fierce, terrified, determined, and ultimately heroic. She and Daniel Kaluuya (also great as her brother, OJ, the straight man in this comic duo) give off a convincing air of sibling rivalry. It’s hard not to be upstaged by aliens, TMZ reporters, and gallons of blood pouring from the sky — but Palmer remains the center of our attention despite all that.

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Forget Brendan Fraser. This is the comeback story of 2022. As Waymond, the unhappy husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang, Quan is the emotional glue that holds together the rapidly expanding series of multiverses created by “the Daniels.” While Yeoh goes impressively big as the metronome keeping the film’s complicated science-fiction beat, Quan anchors the film with a performance grounded in reality. He gets a kick-ass fight scene involving a fanny pack, but it’s his work in the universe that emulates Wong Kar-Wai’s “In the Mood for Love” that proves he can blitz your tear ducts with one line: “So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.”

Lesley Manville in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

It’s lovely to see a character like the blue-collar English charwoman and war widow Mrs. Harris get the fantasy treatment usually reserved for younger women. Manville understood the assignment, absorbing every stroke of luck her character deserves while never once losing the credible disbelief that this good fortune is being bestowed upon her. Not only does she make you root for her admittedly consumer-driven dream of a dress from Dior, she inspires a fierce protectiveness from the viewer. We won’t stand for anything less than a happy ending for her.

Sandra Oh in “Turning Red”

Oh’s multilayered vocal performance gives Ming, mother of Mei (Rosalie Chiang), impressive depth. She’s a stern disciplinarian, but she can also be nurturing to the point of embarrassment. Ming is just like a typical human parent, except she has an animal-based “curse” in her family. Oh gets some of the best lines in the movie — asking her daughter “Did the red peony bloom?” when she discovers Mei’s first menstrual cycle, for instance. “Where are your parents?” she scolds terrified concertgoers while crashing their show as a raging red panda. “Put some clothes on!” Her comic timing is impeccable.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.